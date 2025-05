The liquidity problems that have plagued LUMA Energy for months will not be solved merely with greater efficiency in the procedures to secure reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said the president of the private operator, Juan Saca, in an exclusive interview with El Nuevo Día, after accepting a certain degree of responsibility for the deficiencies in obtaining reconstruction funds. This situation has left a gap of more than $600 million between operating expenses and the money that re-enters the electric system.