Enjoy a Boat Tour through the Beautiful Coast of Carolina

To explore the waters off the coast of Carolina accompanied by navigator José Cruz, is to embark on an interesting journey that not only involves nature, but also approaches Afro-Caribbean history from a different, dynamic perspective.

That is this captain’s mission, to showcase the beauty of Isla Verde, the Isla Verde Reef Marine Reserve, and the Torrecilla Lagoon.

However, Cruz adds an additional element to the experience: to showcase part of our history by offering “one of the few, if not the only Afro-Caribbean tour in Puerto Rico”.

“We have undeniable African roots, and sometimes that can get lost in the reguetón, but we can circle back to bomba... In this tour we talk about our history since 1492, when the business in Puerto Rico was slaves and how that reality made us what we are today,” said the captain and owner of the tour company Oceania Water Sports.

PUBLICIDAD

“Instead of doing (the tour) in the classroom or in a museum, as is typically done, we are doing it outdoors, with nature and the ocean as our walls. This helps us appreciate nature and history from a different point of view,” explained Cruz, who since 2011 has been dedicated to this branch of tourism. He has taken the concept to three municipalities, and Carolina was the first where he managed to combine nature, culture, history, and fun.

A turtle at Laguna Torrecillas. (Xavier Garcia)

The Oceania Water Sports tour lasts an hour and a half; it departs from Marina Cangrejo to the Carolina Public Beach, it travels along the coast until it borders the Arrecife de Isla Verde Marine Reserve and enters the Torrecilla Lagoon, which lies between Carolina and Loíza.

“The municipality of Carolina has a magnificent place; I would say unique. When we think of Isla Verde, what comes to mind is enjoyment, but we forget about the natural part of Isla Verde, which is what we showcase on this tour. The approach is to enjoy the outdoors and see everything around you in a different way. To look at it differently. We highlight the coast’s ecosystem and the tour is oriented towards culture and history,” said the tour guide.

Though most of the visitors are foreign tourists, Cruz says that many Puerto Ricans are excited to hear about the history.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve welcomed many foreigners who want to learn about the history of Puerto Rico. We go along the entire coastline talking about the natural reserve from a scientific point of view, and we talk about Carolina from a historical approach. What I love the most, though, is to hear Puerto Ricans telling me that they didn’t know some historical fact, like why Carolina became what it is today, or how everything at one point was Loíza, and then was divided,” the captain said.

PUBLICIDAD

The focus of each tour depends on the interest of the visitors; that is why there is no script, said Cruz, and the information provided flows like the waves of the sea and seeks to please everyone’s curiosity.

“The tour adjusts itself to the people; it’s private, personal. It is tailored to the interests of those who visit us. If they want to know more about history, culture, gastronomy, then the tour is personalized,” explained Cruz.

Part of the view from the ocean. (Xavier Garcia)

“We bring you a story that seeks to show that Carolina is Black land, respectfully, because we have to celebrate our blackness. Before arriving in San Juan, the slaves that were brought here, in order to avoid paying customs, stopped here. The Africans could do harder labor than the Taíno, because they were not used to it. But slaves were not always slaves, they were normal, free people. It is a dark part of our past, but we cannot deny it,” Cruz said.

Also, as part of the voyage, the captain explains why Isla Verde was named “Isla Verde” (green island).

“It is called Isla Verde because the Spanish ships used it as a reference. They said: ‘When you see the green island, at the end to the left you have El Morro’. Although everything was green, this was the only “green island” in the middle of the sea. It was a reference point,” said the guide, who also shows strategic points from where the Spaniards watched over the Walled City.

In addition to Oceania Water Sports, four other companies work together in the region to guarantee a unique experience.

PUBLICIDAD

Captain José Cruz, owner of Oceania Watersport. (Xavier Garcia)

“There’s Oceania Water Sports with the Afro-Caribbean history tour; there is also Water Sport For You, which is more about having fun in the area; there is also Bembé, which focuses more on nature, and Archie Jetski Rental: Puerto Rico, a company that does a nature tour on jet skis, naturally,” Cruz said.