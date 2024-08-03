Flood warning activated for the West until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday

A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the municipalities of Aguada, Añasco, Las Marías, Mayagüez and Rincón until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

According to the bulletin, urban flooding, swelling of small bodies of water and areas of poor drainage are expected due to the precipitation recorded in the area since early afternoon.

At 2:06 p.m. Saturday, Doppler radar was monitoring heavy rainfall due to the formation of thunderstorms in the western and northwestern part of Puerto Rico. An accumulation of one to two inches of rain is expected over the impacted area and any additional rain will result in minor flooding.

The severe thunderstorm was moving at about 15 miles per hour (mph) northwestward, over the municipalities of Las Marias and Añasco, and was beginning to produce heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts that could reach up to 40 mph.

PUBLICIDAD

The weather agency suggests drivers stay away from flooded roads or crossing bodies of water. Similarly, if you are outdoors, seek shelter from the thunderstorm and stay away from water.

---