3 de agosto de 2024
87°nubes dispersas
Flood warning activated for the West until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday

A strong thunderstorm is moving at about 15 miles per hour (mph) to the northwest and will cause heavy rain

August 3, 2024 - 4:17 PM

At 2:06 Saturday afternoon, Doppler radar was monitoring heavy rainfall due to the formation of thunderstorms in western and northwestern Puerto Rico. (Suministrada)
A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the municipalities of Aguada, Añasco, Las Marías, Mayagüez and Rincón until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the bulletin, urban flooding, swelling of small bodies of water and areas of poor drainage are expected due to the precipitation recorded in the area since early afternoon.

At 2:06 p.m. Saturday, Doppler radar was monitoring heavy rainfall due to the formation of thunderstorms in the western and northwestern part of Puerto Rico. An accumulation of one to two inches of rain is expected over the impacted area and any additional rain will result in minor flooding.

The severe thunderstorm was moving at about 15 miles per hour (mph) northwestward, over the municipalities of Las Marias and Añasco, and was beginning to produce heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts that could reach up to 40 mph.

The weather agency suggests drivers stay away from flooded roads or crossing bodies of water. Similarly, if you are outdoors, seek shelter from the thunderstorm and stay away from water.

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Agustín Criollo Oquero
Periodista, historiador, músico y gestor cultural. Agustín Criollo Oquero ha laborado y colaborado con diferentes publicaciones como El Nuevo Día, Primera Hora, Noticel, Metro Puerto Rico y los semanarios El Horizonte,...
