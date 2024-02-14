Opinión
prima:GAO says that as of June 2023, Puerto Rico had spent 8% of FEMA recovery funds

However, that office recognizes concerns raised by the island officials about the impact of inflation, especially on PRASA projects, and says agencies show improvements in the proper use of funds

February 14, 2024 - 3:36 PM

La GAO rindió un informe el mes pasado al Congreso. (Archivo / GFR Media)
The GAO report reflected that the potential for improper payments through these public assistance funds has been significantly reduced, compared to an initial analysis in 2018.
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - A report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) - focused on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance to Puerto Rico’s permanent recovery work related to hurricanes Irma and Maria and the 2019 and 2020 earthquakes released Tuesday confirms the slow use of reconstruction funds following the disasters, and recognizes Puerto Rico government’s concerns about the impact of inflation on that process.

