However, that office recognizes concerns raised by the island officials about the impact of inflation, especially on PRASA projects, and says agencies show improvements in the proper use of funds
February 14, 2024 - 3:36 PM
Washington D.C. - A report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) - focused on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance to Puerto Rico’s permanent recovery work related to hurricanes Irma and Maria and the 2019 and 2020 earthquakes released Tuesday confirms the slow use of reconstruction funds following the disasters, and recognizes Puerto Rico government’s concerns about the impact of inflation on that process.
