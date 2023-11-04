The HIMA San Pablo Group asked the federal bankruptcy court this Friday to amend for the second time the emergency loan it received in September, claiming that if it does not have access to an additional $3 million, it will run out of liquidity to continue operating.

The request follows Judge Enrique Lamoutte Inclán’s approval of the first financing amendment requested by Island Healthcare LLC last week. At the time, the group stated that it required $2 million to stay afloat and close the sale of its assets. However, it seems that the sum was insufficient. The loan initially totaled $ 7 million.

An emergency motion filed by attorneys for HIMA San Pablo states that the debtors need additional financing now to complete their sale process by maximizing value while continuing to provide critical health care services.

The document states that without the requested relief, the debtors will suffer immediate and irreparable harm because they may not have sufficient liquidity to, among other things, continue to operate their business provide critical healthcare services, and maximize the value of their assets for the benefit of all parties involved.

This is not the first time HIMA has warned that it could run out of cash. In each case, however, the court has granted the relief, as was the case with emergency financing and the use of cash collateral held as part of the debt owed to Island Healthcare.

By press time, none of the parties in the bankruptcy proceedings had objected to the second amendment of the loan. The first time, the Committee of Unsecured Creditors and the Board of Torre HIMA San Pablo, in Bayamón, opposed it. However, the parties reached an agreement.

While HIMA is requesting emergency funds, Lamoutte Inclán has not yet approved the sale of the Bayamón and Caguas hospitals, despite the fact that HIMA has already submitted revised agreements after reaching several agreements with the parties that objected to the transactions.

For the Bayamón hospital, Auxilio Mutuo Hospital submitted an offer of $18 million, while Metro Pavia Health System offered $21 million for the Caguas hospital.

Lamoutte Inclán approved the sale of Fajardo Hospital to Fajardo Integrated Medical Center LLC for $7 million, while Humacao Hospital went to Eastern Health LLC for $5.3 million.

HIMA San Pablo filed for bankruptcy in mid-August after accumulating more than $472 million in debt.