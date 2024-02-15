John Paulson accuses Fahad Ghaffar of money laundering
These allegations stem from an amendment the billionaire filed to his original criminal racketeering claim under RICO Act
February 15, 2024 - 4:17 PM
Billionaire John Paulson filed an amendment seeking to expand allegations against his former partner, Fahad Ghaffar, with new charges and allegations of money laundering against the businessman who was the highest-ranking official in his business on the island.
