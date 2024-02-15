Opinión
15 de febrero de 2024
78°nubes dispersas
prima:John Paulson accuses Fahad Ghaffar of money laundering

These allegations stem from an amendment the billionaire filed to his original criminal racketeering claim under RICO Act

February 15, 2024 - 4:17 PM

Fahad Gaffar. (Archivo)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

Billionaire John Paulson filed an amendment seeking to expand allegations against his former partner, Fahad Ghaffar, with new charges and allegations of money laundering against the businessman who was the highest-ranking official in his business on the island.

John PaulsonFahad Ghaffar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Es natural de Fajardo. Tiene un bachillerato en Comunicación Pública de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico en Río Piedras y en...
