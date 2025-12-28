Low temperatures reported in several areas of Puerto Rico

A thick fog covered the plaza of Aibonito as cold weather gripped the mountain towns in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Despite being accustomed to the cold temperatures, several residents highlighted their experiences with the conditions at dawn today.

“It hasn’t been this cold since Hurricane Maria,” said one of the neighbors.

Others commented that thermometers in their homes measured 55 to 57 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the National Weather Service in San Juan, the lowest measurement captured by a collaborating station of the agency was 61 degrees.

Meteorologist María Novoa reported that other municipalities also registered between 50 and 60 degrees, such as 54 degrees in Cayey, 55 in Jayuya and 58 in Villalba.

I had not yet received today’s information in Adjuntas, where yesterday, Saturday, it dropped to 52 degrees.

On the other hand, Guánica reported 57 degrees this Sunday, while Novoa commented that the station at the SNM office in Carolina registered 67 degrees.

“It’s very cold. It is expected to remain in that range tomorrow, but temperatures will increase over the next few days. It won’t be significant, but will be gradual and more seasonal,” Novoa said.

