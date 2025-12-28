Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Low temperatures reported in several areas of Puerto Rico

Central zone municipalities dawned with temperatures between 50 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit

December 28, 2025 - 1:10 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The fog covered the Aibonito plaza on a cold Christmas morning. (Municipio de Aibonito)
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

A thick fog covered the plaza of Aibonito as cold weather gripped the mountain towns in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Despite being accustomed to the cold temperatures, several residents highlighted their experiences with the conditions at dawn today.

“It hasn’t been this cold since Hurricane Maria,” said one of the neighbors.

Others commented that thermometers in their homes measured 55 to 57 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the National Weather Service in San Juan, the lowest measurement captured by a collaborating station of the agency was 61 degrees.

Meteorologist María Novoa reported that other municipalities also registered between 50 and 60 degrees, such as 54 degrees in Cayey, 55 in Jayuya and 58 in Villalba.

I had not yet received today’s information in Adjuntas, where yesterday, Saturday, it dropped to 52 degrees.

On the other hand, Guánica reported 57 degrees this Sunday, while Novoa commented that the station at the SNM office in Carolina registered 67 degrees.

“It’s very cold. It is expected to remain in that range tomorrow, but temperatures will increase over the next few days. It won’t be significant, but will be gradual and more seasonal,” Novoa said.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Breaking News
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa CancelArrow Icon
Alex Figueroa Cancel cuenta con una experiencia en el campo periodístico de más de 20 años, cubriendo diversos temas, incluyendo deportes, seguridad, tribunales, política y cultura. Durante más de una década,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 28 de diciembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: