However, the company accepted that the last “full maintenance” on the transformer that failed a month and a half ago occurred in 2019
July 19, 2024 - 2:44 PM
However, the company accepted that the last “full maintenance” on the transformer that failed a month and a half ago occurred in 2019
July 19, 2024 - 2:44 PM
After it emerged - in a report submitted by the consortium itself to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau on July 1 - that the transformer that until early June handled loads at the Santa Isabel substation had not received maintenance since 2019, LUMA Energy said Thursday that on October 18, 2022, “preventive maintenance work” was performed at the facility.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: