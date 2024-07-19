Opinión
19 de julio de 2024
LUMA Energy defends maintenance efforts at Santa Isabel substation out of service since June

However, the company accepted that the last "full maintenance" on the transformer that failed a month and a half ago occurred in 2019

July 19, 2024 - 2:44 PM

In the effort to replace the equipment in Santa Isabel, LUMA transported another transformer by sea and land from Caguas, but the device failed the tests.
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticias

After it emerged - in a report submitted by the consortium itself to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau on July 1 - that the transformer that until early June handled loads at the Santa Isabel substation had not received maintenance since 2019, LUMA Energy said Thursday that on October 18, 2022, “preventive maintenance work” was performed at the facility.

LUMA Energy Santa Isabel Genera PR FEMA
Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno...
