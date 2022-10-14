In a short statement published on its website, the NSF indicated that the Arecibo Observatory, as it was originally known, will be renamed the Arecibo Center for STEM Education and Research (ACSER).
Almost two years after the collapse of the Arecibo Observatory’s telescope, the National Science Foundation (NSF) - owner of the facility - decided not to rebuild the historic structure, an icon of scientific research.

