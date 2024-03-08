Parador Villas de Sotomayor: “Here You can Experience the Countryside... And the Cold”

Adjuntas.- This inn, located in the mountainous town of Adjuntas, invites its guests to experience a fascinating stay surrounded by nature. This is Parador Villas de Sotomayor, located in the Garzas barrio of Adjuntas.

It is an agritourism hub that is not far from the main attractions of the so-called ‘Switzerland of Puerto Rico’, among them the Garzas reservoir, Guilarte State Forest, and beautiful natural pools, such as El Ataúd.

The property, located in a plot of land of around 14 acres, features 53 rooms, a restaurant, a bar, two pools, a gym, gazebos, a playground, as well as beach volleyball and basketball courts, which blend with the natural beauty of the surrounding mountains. Its owner, Jesús Ramos Fuentes, acquired the land in 1998, “a month after Hurricane Georges, and it became an inn in 2002. We are celebrating 25 years of business.”

According to his daughter, Delyse Ramos Pérez, “we have developed this agritourism inn with 53 rooms; 34 of these are villas that can be adjusted for 2, 4, and 6 people. The rooms include a refrigerator, coffee maker, a small terrace with a hammock, television, and air conditioning.”

One of the rooms of Parador Villas de Sotomayor, (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

“But we are in the countryside, which provides for a unique experience. It’s different from staying at a hotel in the metropolitan area and having other amenities. We’re in the countryside, so naturally, you experience the countryside here… the cold, this is the town where the temperature drops the most,” explained the 35-year-old adjunteña.

One of the attractions is the farm, which houses several animals, including an emu, a donkey, sheep, rabbits, and deer. There is also a stable, which houses around twenty horses. They are used for psychological therapies and property tours.

“We rent horses for 30 minutes or an hour. What we do is that they ride around the grounds in safe areas, they are always accompanied by a guide. A professional who specializes in animal therapy offers psychotherapy with the horses. The therapy horses are trained,” she pointed out. “We also have a nearly 69-acre farm and a nearby coffee roasting plant. There we offer coffee tours to teach visitors about coffee processing, preparation, and packing. We have hydroponic crops such as lettuce and cilantro, and we grow oranges, lemons, bananas, coffee, and others,” she noted.

Likewise, she highlighted the forest area between the villas, which is used for camping. In fact, hundreds of people gather there once a year to enjoy the Festival del Frío (Cold Festival), organized by the owner of the inn. “The forest offers camping spaces with all the necessary facilities such as bathrooms, showers, and hot water; everyone brings their own tents. At the Festival del Frío it is completely full,” she explained.

Other attractions

The inn features two swimming pools for children and adults, respectively; gazebos for activities, a children’s playground, as well as beach volleyball and basketball courts. “In the main building, next to the parking lot, is Las Garzas Restaurant, which is open every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The second floor features an air[1]conditioned hall that has enough capacity for about 200 people, where conferences, weddings, quinceañeros, family activities, and others, are held,” she said.

“The restaurant opens at 8:00 in the morning. It is a buffet-style restaurant serving creative Puerto Rican cuisine, with dishes like, for example, churrasco-stuffed (skirt steak) mofongo (fried plantain mash), a tropical-style chicken breast, which is one of our specialties, rabbit stew, rabbit empanadillas (turnovers), and rice with guineafowl,” she mentioned.

Next to the main building, which houses 18 rooms, is Terraza by the River Cantina. “It’s a slightly more casual restaurant. We serve different drinks, like mojitos, and lighter food such as hamburgers, burritos. It has a family-friendly atmosphere,” said Ramos Pérez, who also owns the cantina.

The inn generates around a hundred jobs, “mainly residents of this town because we want to support the local community.” She highlighted that the atmosphere is characterized by “the warmth of the people (workers); it’s different because it is a family business. We consider our entire work team to be our family.”