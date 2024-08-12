Aafaf’s approach clashes with previous statements made by the director of the FOMB, Robert Mujica
Despite the fact that the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) unilaterally certified the general budget for this fiscal year 2024-2025 after differences with the version approved by the Legislature and signed by Governor Pedro Pierluisi, the Financial Advisory Authority and Fiscal Agency (Aafaf) insisted that the government will be in a position to request the dissolution of the entity that controls public finances by 2026.
