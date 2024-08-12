Opinión
Suscriptores
12 de agosto de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Pedro Pierluisi’s administration reiterates that it will be able to request the Fiscal Board’s exit by 2026

Aafaf’s approach clashes with previous statements made by the director of the FOMB, Robert Mujica

August 12, 2024 - 1:00 PM

On June 5, Robert Mujica and Pedro Pierluisi made clear their contrary interpretations of the Promesa Law regarding the requirements for exiting the tax agency. (Nahira Montcourt)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticias

Despite the fact that the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) unilaterally certified the general budget for this fiscal year 2024-2025 after differences with the version approved by the Legislature and signed by Governor Pedro Pierluisi, the Financial Advisory Authority and Fiscal Agency (Aafaf) insisted that the government will be in a position to request the dissolution of the entity that controls public finances by 2026.

Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
