Washington D.C. - An independent political action committee (PAC) is planning a fundraising event for Democratic Senator Robert Menendez (N.J.) this October in Puerto Rico. Menendez faces three corruption charges, and half of his caucus asks for his resignation.

According to CNN, the New Millennium PAC organizes the event and will take place October 13-14 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dorado Beach.

Menendez - who has been close to Puerto Rico´s issues - has ruled out resigning his seat while more than half of the 51 members of the majority caucus have asked him to do so.

The senator held a closed-door meeting with his Democratic colleagues last Thursday at the U.S. Capitol. Democrats who are members of the Ethics Committee did not attend the meeting, where the senator gave his version of the charges against him.

“I will continue to cast votes on behalf of the people of New Jersey as I have for 18 years,” said Menendez, who reiterated to the Senate Democratic caucus that he is not planning to resign.

Menendez has been charged, along with his wife Nadine and three businessmen -Wael “Willy” Hana, Fred Daibes, and Jose Uribe- of participating in a corruption scheme to benefit the government of Egypt and those businessmen in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars and a Mercedez-Benz convertible, among other things.

The Menendez faces three charges while the businessmen face two.