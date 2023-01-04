💬See comments
Washington - After two decades in prison, Puerto Rican Ana Belén Montes, in prison for spying for Cuba when she was a Pentagon official, will be released this weekend, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 - 3:11 p.m.
