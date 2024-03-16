Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
16 de marzo de 2024
73°lluvia moderada
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Se adhiere a los criterios de The Trust Project
Rescuing the Sweet Tradition of Extracting the Juice from the Sugar Cane

Alex Medina-Bonilla, owner of La Guarapera, wants his clients to taste “a little piece” of the history of Puerto Rico

16 de marzo de 2024 - 3:00 AM

Alex Medina Bonilla, owner and founder of La Guarapera. (XAVIER GARCIA)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Por Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

Aguada.- Anyone who was fortunate enough to savor a cold guarapo (sugarcane juice) at a roadside stand during a family stroll, surely has nostalgic and unforgettable memories of that moment.

RELACIONADAS

Evoking that sweet experience from childhood or youth was what came to Alex Medina-Bonilla’s mind, when he discovered an old sugar mill—a mill meant to extract juice from a sugar cane—at an uncle’s house.

“I found out that my uncle has a sugar mill and said, ‘dang, why not bring it back? Because there’s no one working with this anymore’ [...],” says the owner of La Guarapera, a business that began in a pick-up truck.

From selling guarapo only on weekends, Medina-Bonilla soon saw that there was room to expand his project. So, he left his regular job as an accountant to fully dedicate himself to his small business. Thus he continued to “lay down roots” until it became the popular locale it is today, on Highway PR-115 in Barrio Asomante, Aguada. In this place, he says, he seeks to keep alive a part of Puerto Rico’s history.

“What people can take with them is a little piece of Puerto Rico, in the town of Aguada. Everyone who comes here remembers the past, the nostalgia... we take them back to it for ten minutes. Truly, it’s an experience,” says the sugar cane farmer with pride, who guarantees a product that is 100% natural.

Jugo de guarapo de La Guarapera, negocio aguadeño que conserva la tradición de exprimir la caña de azúcar con un trapiche.Además del local de Aguada, La Guarapera cuenta con un espacio en San Sebastián, y próximamente abrirá otro en Aguadilla.Sergio Avilés Sánchez, empleado de La Guarapera, y uno de los jóvenes que trabaja reviviendo el pasado confeccionando el tradicional guarapo de caña.
1 / 5 | Reviving the guarapo recipe. Jugo de guarapo de La Guarapera, negocio aguadeño que conserva la tradición de exprimir la caña de azúcar con un trapiche. - XAVIER GARCIA

But that experience at La Guarapera is no longer limited to the traditional sugar cane drink. At the locale there is a variety of typical sweets, natural juices (coconut lemonade is one of their specialties), smoothies, frappés, açaí, fresh coconut and traditional desserts from the area like cazuela and mazamorra, among others. And all produced locally.

“This way we all help each other as Puerto Ricans,” says Medina-Bonilla. He has passed onto his employees the tradition and art of making guarapo: from selecting the cane to managing the sugar mill.

“It’s like connecting with your ancestors. In this environment I have to work with our culture, the same one of our grandparents, who worked with coconuts and sugar cane,” said Sergio Avilés-Sánchez, who has worked at La Guarapera since 2018.

Such has been the success of La Guarapera that it already has a second location in San Sebastián (on PR-11). It will soon open its doors in Aguadilla too. And its owner does not rule out continuing to expand.

“We have to keep Puerto Rico alive, because when a family member comes from the United States, what they come looking for is what we have here, what’s traditional... And here, literally, you have a tiny Puerto Rico in this one corner,” reaffirms Medina-Bonilla.

La Guarapera’s service hours in Aguada are from Monday to Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and in San Sebastián from Wednesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, you can call (787) 631-9945.

Tags
Somos Puerto RicoJunte BoricuaSomos Aguada English
ACERCA DEL AUTOR
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Efraín Montalbán RíosArrow Icon
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
sábado, 16 de marzo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: