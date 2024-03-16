Opinión
16 de marzo de 2024
Salto Atalaya: Waterfalls of Natural Beauty

This spot in Aguada attracts tourists from all over the world who come to enjoy the landscape and its crystalline waters

16 de marzo de 2024 - 3:00 AM

The Salto Atalaya in Barrio Atalaya, Aguada, is visited by local and foreign tourists. (Xavier García) (XAVIER GARCIA)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Por Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

Aguada.- There is no doubt that there is much to see and learn in the so-called “La ciudad del descubrimiento” (“City of the Discovery”). For those who love hiking and adventure, one of the must-see destinations is the Salto Atalaya, the largest of the seven waterfalls in this town.

It is a spectacular waterfall that can be reached after a moderate walk of about seven minutes from the point from which the path begins. It starts at Barrio Atalaya, which can be reached from the town center via Highway PR-411.

The particularity of Salto Atalaya is that its refreshing waters slide down an almost perfectly sculpted stone staircase, which accumulates in small pools that are ideal for a dip. Those who are able to climb for about four extra minutes will find another treasure: a natural pool from which a spectacular view can be appreciated.

The crystalline waters of Salto Atalaya in Aguada invite you to take a dip. (Xavier García)
The crystalline waters of Salto Atalaya in Aguada invite you to take a dip. (Xavier García) (XAVIER GARCIA)

“This is something you can’t find anywhere else. This kind of nature brings peace...,” said Tali Cruz-Bermúdez, who was visiting the area for the first time.

This waterfall is also known by the people of Aguada as “Salto La Loca” (“Mad Woman’s Jump”) or “Salto de Justina” (“Justina’s Jump”). There are two legends associated with the place: some say that a woman from the town jumped from the start of the stone wall; others say that a certain “Doña Justina” was washing clothes in the river when a current swept her away. No one can verify if any of the stories are true. But a cross on one of the ponds commemorates the “event.”

The trip from San Juan to Barrio Atalaya will take a little over two hours. But before planning your trip, it is important to check the weather conditions to avoid accidents due to dangerous river currents. Do not forget to bring comfortable clothes and shoes, water and a bag to pick up your trash before you leave.

The exuberant greenery that surrounds this area of Aguada transmits peace to those who visit it.
The exuberant greenery that surrounds this area of Aguada transmits peace to those who visit it. (XAVIER GARCIA)

A curious detail

An “atalaya” or watchtower is a tower commonly built on a high spot. It is meant to look out over the land or sea and notify if anything is found, as defined by the Royal Spanish Academy. The Barrio Atalaya in Aguada got its name precisely because of the altitude of the area, where the Spaniards built towers to watch for enemy ships entering the bay.

Somos Aguada EnglishJunte BoricuaSomos Puerto Rico
ACERCA DEL AUTOR
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Efraín Montalbán RíosArrow Icon
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
