Star Light Restaurant: Another Adjuntas Staple

Adjuntas.- One of the gastronomic icons of Adjuntas is, without a doubt, Star Light Restaurant, which has been serving Puerto Rican food in the island’s mountains for 56 years.

Their service is first class and the food is abundant; the plates are full of appetizing delicacies, and they are prepared with countryside flavor. Though the restaurant has been in the hands of several different owners, it keeps the consistency for which it is known for.

Miguel Antonio Berdiel Torres, agronomist, farmer and chef, can testify: he acquired the popular restaurant last May. However, the 43-year-old businessman had been dreaming about this moment for about 15 years. The opportunity did not fall from the sky, however. He had to prepare.

“We’re passionate about the land, crops, agriculture. In my career, I have grown apples, peaches, as well as coffee, oranges, lemons and plantains,” recalled Berdiel Torres, who has a degree in agronomy from the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez.

PUBLICIDAD

Although his professors told him it was impossible to grow apples and peaches on the island because of the high temperatures, the Adjuntas-native didn’t give up, and achieved his goal in his farm in Adjuntas. He also owns land for crops in Santa Isabel. As it happens with fruit, Miguel persevered during the long wait to earn the restaurant.

Miguel Berdiel, owner. (Alejandro Granadillo)

“I was behind the business for about 15 years. I would leave my job (in southern Puerto Rico), arrive and run the business (restaurant) when the owner went on vacation. That’s how I became a chef during the pandemic, because at that time, I was working as a heavy equipment salesman, but the business closed,” he recalled.

“During my time after 5 in the afternoon, I went to study culinary arts at NUC University, in Ponce. My practice center was here. The owner of the business had always told me that when he retired, he’d leave the business to me. But he was having health issues, so he decided to rent the business to me,” he outlined.

He stressed that the restaurant has been running nonstop since 1967.

“When I started in May 2023, I already knew how to run the business, because I produced and brought them plantains, lemons, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers and ajíes (chilies). I have an advantage there, because I know that I will always have fresh plantains, quality products, without pesticides, and I produce them as if they were for myself,” he explained.

What does Star Light offer?

According to Berdiel, “to say Adjuntas is to say Star Light”, mainly because of the great service the restaurant is known for.

PUBLICIDAD

“The restaurant is known for its huge servings. Around 15 to 18 tostones are served per order, and the amount has never changed. Actually, when I reopened after (hurricane) Fiona, plantains were scarce around here. But what I’m growing on the farm isn’t enough to cover a weekend’s demand,” he admitted.

“It’s quantity... if you lower quantity, it’s not going to be the same. There are some things that have gone up in price, but others have stayed the same. I have always said that, in business, you have to absorb the costs to have other things and I bet more on quantity,” he confessed.

Appetizer tray. (Alejandro Granadillo)

In fact, customers line up on Sundays to experience the delicious menu, even for more than an hour, to be seated.

“People line up because they know the quality and quantity,” he said.

As for the menu, there is carne frita (fried pork chunks), masitas de pollo (fried chicken chunks), nuggets, traditional chuletas (porkchops) and chuleta kan-kan, which is the restaurant’s signature dish.

“We have pepperoni or pepperoni and cheese-stuffed chicken breast, which can be grilled or breaded. Right now, what sells the best is the beefsteak; it’s not pounded, so it’s thicker. We also offer half portions, it’s the same except for the chuleta kan-kan because it can’t be cut,” he said.

“For sides, we have tostones, fried or roasted potatoes, mofongo made of green or ripe plantains, bifongo, or trifongo (mofongo made with one or more starchy tubers). Lately, another favorite is seafood salad with shrimp, conch, octopus, or a mixture. We have salmon, mahi-mahi, grouper, red snapper fillet, (whole) red snapper, and swordfish,” he said.

PUBLICIDAD

Also, on Saturdays and Sundays, “we have white rice, beans, arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas) and roasted ribs”.

For the appetizers, they offer sorullitos (cornmeal fritters), fried cheese, mozzarella (sticks), ‘cordon bleu’ stuffed chicken and chicken sausage from Coamo.

The dessert menu includes various homemade flans, such as coffee, pumpkin, cheese, vanilla, coconut, and others.

“In addition, we have regular tres leches, tres leches with pumpkin cake, tierrita (chocolate mousse topped with crushed Oreo cookies), and cheesecake with mangoes harvested in Santa Isabel.”

Regarding drinks, he explained that “the best-seller is the passionfruit mojito, and the fruit we use comes from the farm”.

He also highlighted that, “the restaurant generates 12 jobs and it can accommodate up to 125 people.”

“You have to work for what you want in life. You have to be determined on the steps you take, and know when the right time is. I had been behind the scenes in the restaurant for many years, and maybe my time wasn’t then, but it is now,” he concluded.