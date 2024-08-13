These are the documents you should have ready in case of tropical storm Ernesto emergency

There is some identification that will be necessary to keep in order to provide it after the event or in case of any claim
An atmospheric system is warning Puerto Rico of a tropical storm, which became tropical storm Ernesto on Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
At the moment, a lot of rain is expected, so citizens are urged to be aware of flash floods, landslides and coastal flooding due to storm surges.
Therefore, the non-profit organization Legal Services of Puerto Rico found it appropriate to offer some recommendations on how to protect personal documents in the event of an emergency.
Once the immediate danger caused by a natural disaster has passed and we are out of danger, they urge that we must start the recovery process, so it was noted that it is important prior to an emergency to protect the legal and personal documents necessary for any claim.
The first thing they recommend is that families should make an inventory and safeguard documents to identify themselves and their family members. This documentation will be necessary for insurance claims, requesting disaster assistance from government agencies, among other processes, to speed up your recovery in the event of an emergency caused by a natural disaster.
For the protection of documents: it is recommended to make digital copies, photographs or photocopies, and place them in boxes or plastic bags and identify a safe place in the house where to keep them. Digital copies can be stored in a cloud server or your email.
In the event of an emergency situation and risk, you should identify, save and protect in advance documents such as:
Families should have a list of contact persons who can help in an emergency. This list should also include emergency services numbers.
Information on issues to consider and legal documents to protect to help you in the event of a disaster is reportedly posted on the Legal Services website under the “Get Ready to Help You” section. The information includes checklists for tenants and landlords, for issues related to family law and domestic violence; considerations for people with functional diversity, among others.
Finally, in the event of a natural disaster emergency, the organization said it also provides legal advice and representation on issues such as landlord/tenant problems, foreclosure risks, housing, title, family issues such as child relocation, FEMA appeals, affidavits, among others.
