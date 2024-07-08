The expert’s report is presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council and refers to the contamination in Vieques and the U.S. response after Hurricane María
July 8, 2024 - 4:24 PM
In a report presented on Monday afternoon before the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Special Rapporteur on Racism, Ashwini K.P., advocates for decolonization processes for Puerto Rico and the other U.S. territories, reparations for colonialism and denounces, among other things, the environmental contamination caused by the U.S. Navy in Vieques.
