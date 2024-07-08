Opinión
8 de julio de 2024
88°aguaceros
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Under review a report that recommends a reduction of credit applicable to customers who generate energy

A study commissioned by the Energy Bureau concluded that the current incentive for prosumers represents a million-dollar cost for subscribers without access to net metering

July 8, 2024 - 12:16 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Under net metering, the credits the prosumer receives are equivalent to the cost at which LUMA sells the energy.
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR) has a draft report that recommends modifying the compensation that customers who produce and export energy to the grid will receive in the future, considering that the current net metering model converts the credits into a subsidy for the so-called "prosumers," which, for the remainder of this decade, would total more than $600 million, to the detriment of subscribers without access to their own electricity generation systems.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno...
