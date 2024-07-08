A study commissioned by the Energy Bureau concluded that the current incentive for prosumers represents a million-dollar cost for subscribers without access to net metering
July 8, 2024 - 12:16 PM
The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR) has a draft report that recommends modifying the compensation that customers who produce and export energy to the grid will receive in the future, considering that the current net metering model converts the credits into a subsidy for the so-called “prosumers,” which, for the remainder of this decade, would total more than $600 million, to the detriment of subscribers without access to their own electricity generation systems.
