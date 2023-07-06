💬See comments
Washington D.C. - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona denied today having approached Governor Pedro Pierluisi to specifically question the performance of now-former Puerto Rico Education Secretary Eliezer Ramos Parés.
- ⎙
Thursday, July 6, 2023 - 3:31 p.m.
Washington D.C. - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona denied today having approached Governor Pedro Pierluisi to specifically question the performance of now-former Puerto Rico Education Secretary Eliezer Ramos Parés.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: