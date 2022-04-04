💬See comments
Imagine arriving home to find under your door the card of a person with a strange last name offering to buy your property at your asking price. Or that, for years, you have kept a little house in the countryside, and overnight, someone offers to buy it for what would be double or even triple its value. Even further, think about having lived in a community all your life and suddenly, no longer having neighbors because those who are now in the house are different guests every week.
- ⎙