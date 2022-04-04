In 2021, approximately 2,884 documents related to the purchase and sale involving an LLC were identified among those filed with the Property Registry.
(teresa canino rivera)

Imagine arriving home to find under your door the card of a person with a strange last name offering to buy your property at your asking price. Or that, for years, you have kept a little house in the countryside, and overnight, someone offers to buy it for what would be double or even triple its value. Even further, think about having lived in a community all your life and suddenly, no longer having neighbors because those who are now in the house are different guests every week.

