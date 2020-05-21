La toalteña se midió ante las representantes de Colombia y Venezuela en el Auditorio Nacional de México. (Archivo)

Desde 1993, el 21 de mayo pasó a ser una fecha para recordar por los puertorriqueños, especialmente por la modelo DayanaraTorres, quien un día como hoy se alzó con el título de Miss Universo. Para conmemorarlo, la boricua publicó un emotivo vídeo en sus redes sociales.

“’Happy 27th Queeniversary to me!’ Un día como hoy, mi hermosa islita de Puerto Rico se llenó de gloria y alegrías… Mi corazón más enorgullecido no puede estar. Y quién lo podría creer… una jibarita del barrio Piñas de Toa Alta”, dijo la beldad quien en ese momento se midió ante las representantes de Colombia y Venezuela en el Auditorio Nacional de México.

Durante su reinado filmó en Puerto Rico la película "Linda Sara", junto al astro boricua Chayanne, bajo la dirección del cineasta Jacobo Morales.

Considerada una de las latinas más bellas en conquistar el título universal, Torres se trasladó a Filipinas, desde el 1994 hasta el 2000, donde se destacó como actriz de películas y anuncios. De hecho, todavía es recordada y reconocida en el país asiático.

El 9 de mayo de 2000, la toalteña contrajo matrimonio en la Catedral de San Juan con el cantante Marc Anthony con quien tuvo dos hijos: Cristian Muñiz Torres y Ryan Muñiz Torres. Después del nacimiento de Cristian, los famosos tuvieron una crisis matrimonial que los llevó a divorciarse. No obstante, el 7 de diciembre de 2002, volvieron a casarse por la iglesia al estilo tradicional católico. Tras otro período de problemas de pareja, en 2003 terminaron su relación definitivamente.

A partir de entonces, Torres ha enfrentado diversos vaivenes profesionales y amorosos. Un ejemplo de ello fue en el 2017cuando la exreina de belleza ganó el “reality” “Mira quién baila” donde obtuvo $50 mil para la Fundación de Niños y Niñas del Hospital San Jorge.

Asimismo, el 5 de febrero de 2019 la atención de los medios locales e internacionales se fijaron en la también cantante tras su anuncio de que padecía cáncer en la piel.

“Ya removieron gran parte de la parte de atrás de mi rodilla y otras partes donde ya se había corrido”, dijo en su cuenta de Instagram. “Después de una biopsia y una segunda cirugía este pasado martes los resultados lamentablemente son positivos”, añadió.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Soy #Guerrera As mothers we are always taking care of everyone around us... our kids, family, friends & often we forget to take care of ourselves. ?? Today I have some sad news... I have been diagnosed with skin cancer "melanoma" from a big spot/mole I never paid attention to, even though it was new, it had been growing for years & had an uneven surface. ?? My fiancé Louis had been begging me to have it checked & finally made an appointment himself... after a biopsy & a second surgery last Tuesday the results unfortunately are positive. Now we are waiting to see which treatment I will be receiving but they have already removed a big area from the back of my knee & also they have removed 2 lymph nodes at the top of my leg where it had already spread. Hoping it has not spread to any more areas or organs. ???? ?? I have put everything in God's hands & I know he has all control... My sons although a bit scared know about my faith and know they have a warrior of a mommy! ?? But if I can help anyone along the way based on my experience, it would be to tell you... PLEASE, never forget to take care of yourself. If you see something or feel something different in your body have it checked... I had no idea skin cancer could spread anywhere else in your body. . #Guerrera #iHaveFaith #TrustGod "God doesn't give the hardest battles to his tougher soldier, he creates the toughest soldiers through Life's hardest battles". TODAY is #WorldCancerDay #RaisingAwareness

Una publicación compartida por Dayanara Torres (@dayanarapr) el

Tras un proceso de tratamiento, hace dos meses la boricua recurrió a la misma red para hacer un anuncio totalmente diferente: todas las pruebas que se le realizaron salieron negativas a la enfermedad.

Detalló que tendrá que repetir estos exámenes junto con radiación cada tres meses por los próximos dos años.


