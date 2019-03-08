Cada 8 de marzo se celebra el Día Internacional de la Mujer, una fecha que fue institucionalizada en 1975 por la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU) para conmemorar la lucha por la equidad de género. Y es una de las razones por las que algunas famosas han recurrido a sus redes sociales para alzar la voz y pedir mayores libertades o, simplemente para mandar una felicitación.
1| Hoy, Día Internacional de la Mujer, saludo a mis adoradas compañeras, seres únicos que irradian luz y vida! Las abrazo, las admiro y me solidarizo en este camino hacia la equidad y la justicia para todas. Sigamos caminando a paso firme para forjarnos el hoy y el mañana que merecemos. Alas, no yugo, fuerza, no llanto, apoyo, no menosprecio. Respeto y valor. Amor propio y a los demás. Con pasión y valentía! Con solidaridad y amor del bueno. Felicidades en nuestro día! ROCK ON!! ?????????????????????????? #ednita #ednitanazario #women #mujer #díainternacionaldelamujer #felizdíadelamujer #amor #amorincondicional #puertorico #world #mundo #latinoamerica #másamor #vida #unidas
¡@AppleMusic nos hizo la playlist #DalePlay para celebrar el #DíaInternacionaldelaMujer! ¡Que lo disfruten! ?? Enjoy #AppleMusic’s playlist to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay!!! ???????? #LatinaGang #GirlPower #Valiente #NMA #NoMeAcuerdo #LPB #LindoPeroBruto PLAYLIST ?? apple.co/daleplay
We won’t end extreme poverty without gender equality. These activists know that. And this #IWD2019, they've teamed up with @ONE to make sure world leaders know it, too. Let's make sure our leaders hear them LOUD. AND. CLEAR. Go to @ONE ‘s profile to sign their letter for gender equality. ????????
In 1912, Elizabeth Arden marched down 5th Avenue, where she handed out red lipstick to her fellow suffragettes. Today on #InternationalWomensDay, my company @hellosunshine and I are teaming up with @elizabetharden to give away 50 #MarchOn lipsticks ?? Head to @hellosunshine for a chance to win, and tap the link in my bio to shop this limited edition color—100% of proceeds go to @unwomen. #TogetherWeMarchOn
