Cada 8 de marzo se celebra el Día Internacional de la Mujer, una fecha que fue institucionalizada en 1975 por la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU) para conmemorar la lucha por la equidad de género. Y es una de las razones por las que algunas famosas han recurrido a sus redes sociales para alzar la voz y pedir mayores libertades o, simplemente para mandar una felicitación.

Una de las que no dudó en compartir un emotivo mensaje fue la cantante puertorriqueña Ednita Nazario.

"Hoy, Día Internacional de la Mujer, saludo a mis adoradas compañeras, seres únicos que irradian luz y vida. Las abrazo, las admiro y me solidarizo en este camino hacia la equidad y la justicia para todas. Sigamos caminando a paso firme para forjarnos el hoy y el mañana que merecemos. Alas, no yugo, fuerza, no llanto, apoyo, no menosprecio. Respeto y valor. Amor propio y a los demás. Con pasión y valentía! Con solidaridad y amor del bueno. Felicidades en nuestro día! ROCK ON", escribió Nazario en la red social.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram 1| Hoy, Día Internacional de la Mujer, saludo a mis adoradas compañeras, seres únicos que irradian luz y vida! Las abrazo, las admiro y me solidarizo en este camino hacia la equidad y la justicia para todas. Sigamos caminando a paso firme para forjarnos el hoy y el mañana que merecemos. Alas, no yugo, fuerza, no llanto, apoyo, no menosprecio. Respeto y valor. Amor propio y a los demás. Con pasión y valentía! Con solidaridad y amor del bueno. Felicidades en nuestro día! ROCK ON!! ?????????????????????????? #ednita #ednitanazario #women #mujer #díainternacionaldelamujer #felizdíadelamujer #amor #amorincondicional #puertorico #world #mundo #latinoamerica #másamor #vida #unidas Una publicación compartida de Ednita Nazario (@ednitanazario) el 8 Mar, 2019 a las 8:22 PST

La cantante boricua Kany García compartió algunas imágenes donde pone de manifesto la lucha de la mujer. En una de ellas aparece una niña sosteniendo un cartel con el mensaje: "No quiero ser princesa, quiero ser una revolucionaria".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram ??????? 8 de marzo Una publicación compartida de kanygarcia (@kanygarcia) el 8 Mar, 2019 a las 8:57 PST

En otro post compartió una imagen con el siguiente mensaje: "Si eres mujer y tiene derecho a leer los libros que desees, agradécelo a una feminista".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram #8m Dia Internacional de la Mujer Una publicación compartida de kanygarcia (@kanygarcia) el 8 Mar, 2019 a las 5:53 PST

Olga Tañón tomó la celebración con un poco de humor.

"Jajajaja Waoooo por fin. Por fin la Mujer Maravilla. #olgatañon #diainternacionaldelamujer", posteó la cantante boricua junto a un vídeo donde da vueltas igual que el personaje de Marvel.

La actriz mexicana Salma Hayek compartió un vdeo de su activismo en Instagram. "Gracias Nozi Samela por este vídeo y estoy muy orgullosa de ti y de las 3,000 mujeres que están cambiando la situación para las embarazadas con VIH y sus hijos en el África subsahariana. @mothers2mothers #InternationalWomensDay", escribió Hayek.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Thank you Nozi Samela for this video and I am so proud of you and the 3000 women who are changing the tide for HIV-positive pregnant women and their children in sub-Saharan Africa. @mothers2mothers #InternationalWomensDay Una publicación compartida de Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) el 8 Mar, 2019 a las 10:11 PST

Mientras quela cantante Thalía, aprovechó su cuenta de Instagram para pomover un playlist dedicado a las mujeres.

"@AppleMusic nos hizo la playlist #DalePlay para celebrar el #DíaInternacionaldelaMujer! ¡Que lo disfruten! Enjoy #AppleMusic’s playlist to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay", destaca el mensaje de la intérprete de "Amor a la mexicana".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram ¡@AppleMusic nos hizo la playlist #DalePlay para celebrar el #DíaInternacionaldelaMujer! ¡Que lo disfruten! ?? Enjoy #AppleMusic’s playlist to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay!!! ???????? #LatinaGang #GirlPower #Valiente #NMA #NoMeAcuerdo #LPB #LindoPeroBruto PLAYLIST ?? apple.co/daleplay Una publicación compartida de Thalia (@thalia) el 8 Mar, 2019 a las 10:43 PST

La actriz estadounidense Julia Roberts es otra de las famosas que han hecho activismo a favor de las mujeres y en esta fecha especial no lo podía olvidar.

"No terminaremos con la pobreza extrema sin igualdad de género. Estos activistas lo saben. Y este # IWD2019 , se han unido con @ONE para asegurarse de que los líderes mundiales también lo sepan. Asegurémonos de que nuestros líderes los escuchen en voz alta. Y claro Ir @ ONE Perfil para firmar su carta por la igualdad de género", escribió la protagonista de "Pretty Woman".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram We won’t end extreme poverty without gender equality. These activists know that. And this #IWD2019, they've teamed up with @ONE to make sure world leaders know it, too. Let's make sure our leaders hear them LOUD. AND. CLEAR. Go to @ONE ‘s profile to sign their letter for gender equality. ???????? Una publicación compartida de Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) el 8 Mar, 2019 a las 9:48 PST

Otra de las famosas, que además de disfrutar de fama se ha caracterizado por su activismo, es la actriz Reese Witherspoon, quien aprovechando la celebración ofrece su línea de cosméticos.

"En 1912, Elizabeth Arden marchó por 5th Avenue, donde entregó lápiz labial rojo a sus compañeros sufragistas. Hoy en #InternationalWomensDay , mi compañí[email protected] y me estoy asociando con @elizabethardenpara regalar 50 barras de labios #MarchOn. Dirígete [email protected] para tener la oportunidad de ganar, y toque el enlace en mi biografía para comprar este color de edición limitada: el 100% de los ingresos van a @unwomen. #TogetherWeMarchOn", posteó la protagonista de Legally Blonde.