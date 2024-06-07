Nuevo lanzamiento musical de Pitbull busca ser el himno del verano

El artista lanza un nuevo sencillo de la mano de Ne-yo y Afrojack
7 de junio de 2024 - 12:00 PM
El cantante Pitbull lanzó su nueva colaboración musical de la mano del DJ Afrojack, y con la leyenda del R&B Ne-yo, lo que busca ser un éxito en el verano titulado “2 The Moon”.
La pieza musical busca ser el próximo éxito clásico de Pitbull y que reviva la química que provocaron inicialmente con el éxito “Give Me Everything” junto a Nayer en 2011, la cual alcanzó la posición número uno en varios países, registró la cifra de 45 semanas en la lista Hot 100 de Billboard, se unió al prestigioso “Billions Club” de Spotify con más de 1.1 mil millones de reproducciones en la plataforma y alcanzó la certificación Diamante por la RIAA.
Al igual que otras interpretaciones musicales, en “2 The Moon” Pitbull se encarga de combinar su rap, mientras Ne-yo lanza su parte a inicio y en partes del coro de la canción.
“2 The Moon se trata de un viaje salvaje, celebrando la vida y soñando en grande. Queríamos crear algo que haga sentir al oyente imparable. La fiesta nunca termina cuando Ne-yo y yo nos reunimos. Esta vez trajimos de vuelta a Afrojack y vamos a apuntar hacia la luna”, comentó el artista mediante declaraciones escritas.
Por otro lado, Pitbull se embarca este verano en su gira “Party After Dark” la cual recorrerá 26 ciudades de los Estados Unidos con T-Pain como invitado especial, Lin Jon en algunas de sus presentaciones y los DJ’S de SiriusXM Globalization, abriendo sus espectáculos.
Los conciertos estarán siendo producidos por Live Nation. La gira comenzará el 21 de agostosto en Jiffy Lube Live en Bristow, Virginia y hace paradas alrededor de todo Estados Unidos.
FECHAS DE “AFTER DARK TOUR”:
21 agosto – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
23 agosto – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
24 agosto – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
25 agosto – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
29 agosto – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
30 agosto – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
31 agosto – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
1 septiembre – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
4 septiembre – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
6 septiembre – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
7 septiembre– Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
8 septiembre– Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
12 septiembre – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
13 septiembre – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
14 septiembre – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
15 septiembre– Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
18 septiembre – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
19 septiembre – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
21 septiembre– Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
22 septiembre – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
25 septiembre – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
27 septiembre – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*
28 septiembre – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
3 Oct – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
4 Oct – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
5 Oct – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
*Con invitado especial Lil Jon
