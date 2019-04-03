El director del documental "Leaving Neverland", Dan Reed, defendió a una de las supuestas víctimas de abusos -perpetrados por Michael Jackson- que da su testimonio en el filme, luego de que el biógrafo del cantante, Mike Smallcombe, demostrara que había un error en las fechas en que se sustentan los argumentos.

Smallcombe dijo que las fechas en que James Safechuck profesa haber sido abusado (1988-1992) no coincidían con la realidad, ya que uno de los lugares en los que se habla de los abusos es la estación de trenes de Neverland y, acorde a la información del condado de Santa Bárbara, la construcción del edificio fue aprobada en 1993.

Después de que el biógrafo probara el error con copias de los documentos, Dan Reed salió a defender a su entrevistado. "James Safechuck estuvo presente en Neverland Valley Ranch de Michael Jackson antes y después de la construcción de la estación de tren allí", indicó al diario The Mirror.

The picture below was taken on August 25, 1993. The train station wasn’t there (top of image). Work on the floral clock had started.



The construction of the actual building was approved by Santa Barbara County on September 2, 1993 (see below).



End of discussion. pic.twitter.com/ycOTKw0Vj5 — Mike Smallcombe (@mikesmallcombe1) 2 de abril de 2019

"Las dos fotografías de la estación de tren mostradas en el documental fueron tomadas por Safechuck y entregadas por él", añadió el director. Y luego precisó que "el testimonio de Safechuck en la película es que fue abusado por Jackson en varios lugares durante varios años, hasta su adolescencia".