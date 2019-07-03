Washington— El presidente Donald Trump insiste en que no abandonará los esfuerzos para incluir la pregunta de ciudadanía en el próximo censo del 2020 incluso cuando la Oficina del Censo comenzó el proceso de impresión del cuestionario sin la controversial pregunta.
The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE! We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019
