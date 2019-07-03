Activistas protestan contra el plan del presidente Donald Trump de incluir una pregunta sobre ciudadanía en el Censo de 2020 frente al Tribunal Supremo de Estados Unidos, en Washington. (EFE) (semisquare-x3)
Washington— El presidente Donald Trump insiste en que no abandonará los esfuerzos para incluir la pregunta de ciudadanía en el próximo censo del 2020 incluso cuando la Oficina del Censo comenzó el proceso de impresión del cuestionario sin la controversial pregunta.

En un tuit del miércoles, Trump dijo: “Reportes de noticias sobre el Departamento de Comercio abandonando su intento de poner la pregunta de ciudadanía en el Censo son incorrectos, por ponerlo de otra forma, ¡FALSO!”. Agregó que “absolutamente avanzamos”.

La Casa Blanca no respondió de momento la pregunta de a qué se refería.

La Corte Suprema frenó la inclusión de la pregunta y los abogados del gobierno de Trump notificaron a las partes en la demanda que abandonarían el esfuerzo.

El secretario de Comercio, Wilbur Ross, dijo en un comunicado que las formas serían impresas sin la pregunta.


