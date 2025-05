Donald Trump carga contra Vladimir Putin por los últimos ataques contra Kiev y dice que medita sanciones

1 / 9 | Imágenes de guerra: destrucción tras masivo ataque de Rusia a Ucrania. Women put flowers to the rubble of a destroyed house where three children were killed by a Russian strike in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) - Evgeniy Maloletka