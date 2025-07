In recent days, a member of the Fiscal Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) admitted in a televised interview that Puerto Rico has not had a balanced budget since the FOMB arrived in 2016. This statement, which may have gone unnoticed by some, deserves deep reflection. How is it possible that after nearly nine years of absolute control the FOMB itself acknowledges that it has not fulfilled the most important requirement that would allow its departure from the island?