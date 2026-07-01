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Basado en hechos que el periodista haya observado y verificado de primera mano, o en información verificada que proviene de fuentes bien informadas.

Chick-fil-A will open two new restaurants in Puerto Rico

The chain is sticking to its expansion plan: here’s where its new locations will be

July 1, 2026 - 11:29 AM

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According to the company's official website, there are currently nine restaurants on the island: three in Bayamón, and two each in Ponce, Caguas, Humacao, Hatillo, and Isabela. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

The Chick-fil-A franchise continues its expansion plan on the island and now has two additional locations.

RELATED

El Nuevo Día confirmed that the restaurants will open at Plaza Cayey and Plaza Escorial, although an official opening date has not yet been announced.

At Plaza Cayey, the restaurant will occupy the former Ponderosa location. At Plaza Escorial in Carolina, the restaurant is currently under construction and is expected to open during the third quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, The New East Asian Bistro recently opened at Plaza Escorial.

Chick-fil-A arrived in Puerto Rico in 2022, when it opened its first restaurant in Bayamón. According to the company’s official website, there are currently nine restaurants on the island: three in Bayamón, two in Ponce, and one each in Caguas, Humacao, Hatillo, and Isabela.

Since 2024, the company has announced plans to open 15 new restaurants across the island before 2030.

In a press release issued at the time, the company stated that the plan includes creating between 75 and 120 jobs per restaurant. It also explained that Chick-fil-A’s growth in Puerto Rico would be supported by a tax incentive decree allowing the company to “build restaurants in opportunity zones.”

In the United States, Chick-fil-A operates more than 3,000 restaurants employing approximately 200,000 people. The company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy in Atlanta.

En Viejo San Juan, los amantes de la cerveza ahora tienen un nuevo lugar: la tienda y restaurante de Ocean Lab Brewing Company.El espacio de 10,000 pies cuadrados antes era el restaurante Señor Frogs.Mensualmente, Ocean Lab lanza una nueva cerveza que se ofrece en sus restaurantes.
1 / 12 | Así es la nueva tienda y restaurante de Ocean Lab en Viejo San Juan . En Viejo San Juan, los amantes de la cerveza ahora tienen un nuevo lugar: la tienda y restaurante de Ocean Lab Brewing Company. - Carlos Rivera Giusti/Staff

Shopping centers have additional openings planned

Several shopping centers across Puerto Rico also have new store and restaurant openings on their agendas.

At San Patricio Plaza, Ace Collectors recently opened on the ground floor of the shopping center. The store specializes in collectibles and memorabilia.

The mall is also developing a new family entertainment concept called Brincos, which will feature jumping play areas and birthday party rooms with attractions such as slime-making stations.

San Patricio Plaza will also welcome The Coffee, a Japanese-style coffee shop concept that has already expanded across the island, with locations including Mall of San Juan and Old San Juan. In addition, the shopping center announced the arrival of Store No. 3, a specialty store featuring claw machines for winning plush toys, located on the second floor.

Other shopping centers are also introducing new additions. Plaza del Sol will welcome the outdoor sporting goods retailer Columbia, while Plaza del Atlántico celebrated the opening of a Burlington store in March of this year.

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This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

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Breaking NewsChick-fil-APuerto RicoCayey
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Maricarmen Rivera SánchezArrow Icon
Periodista en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Es natural de Fajardo. Tiene un bachillerato en Comunicación Pública de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico en Río Piedras y en...
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