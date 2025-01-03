Opinión
prima:High expectations in the industrial sector following Eric Santiago’s appointment as PRIDCO director

According to the vice-president of the Industrial Association, Yandia Pérez, one of the nominee’s priorities would be to address the conditions and availability of properties for manufacturing

January 3, 2025 - 10:19 AM

Eric Santiano Justiniano, who has 36 years of experience leading in the manufacturing sector, was appointed as executive director of the Industrial Development Company and is a member of the Energy Transformation Committee. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

The expectation is that he will attend to the voice of the sector, especially the manufacturing sector, which has many opportunities here in Puerto Rico. With this statement, the vice president of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA), Yandia Pérez, stated what she expects from Eric Santiago Justiniano after his appointment by Governor Jenniffer González as the new executive director of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO).

