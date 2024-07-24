Meet the incredible contribution of artist Jorge González Santos, who takes indigenous craftsmanship around the world
July 24, 2024 - 10:42 AM
San Juan - For the second time in his career, thanks to his artistic and social contribution to the community, artist Jorge González Santos has been selected to receive an important economic contribution. On this occasion, the Trellis Art Fund selected the Puerto Rican artist from among 157 applicants to receive a $100,000 grant, distributed in two $50,000 installments over two years.
