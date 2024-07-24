Opinión
24 de julio de 2024
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Renowned Puerto Rican artisan receives prestigious $100,000 scholarship

Meet the incredible contribution of artist Jorge González Santos, who takes indigenous craftsmanship around the world

July 24, 2024 - 10:42 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
El artista Jorge González Santos ha hecho una gran contribución al arte puertorriqueño, manteniendo vivas varias técnicas artesanales indígenas.
Artist Jorge González Santos has made a great contribution to Puerto Rican art by keeping alive several indigenous craft techniques. (david.villafane@gfrmedia.com)
Francisco Javier Díaz
By Francisco Javier Díaz
francisco.diaz@gfrmedia.com

San Juan - For the second time in his career, thanks to his artistic and social contribution to the community, artist Jorge González Santos has been selected to receive an important economic contribution. On this occasion, the Trellis Art Fund selected the Puerto Rican artist from among 157 applicants to receive a $100,000 grant, distributed in two $50,000 installments over two years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Francisco Javier Díaz
Francisco Javier DíazArrow Icon
Francisco Javier Díaz trabaja en El Nuevo Día desde febrero de 1999, cuando formó parte de la publicación semanal "TV al Día". Unos meses más tarde, pasó a ser parte del...
