According to the company, the changes, to be determined by the Energy Bureau, would result in savings of $80 million a year
September 14, 2024 - 3:30 PM
The conversions of up to nine generating units to natural gas that GeneraPR proposed remain under consideration by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB), which, in recent weeks, notified the company that it had not provided sufficient information to evaluate the merits of the request, which, in turn, is part of the generator fleet manager’s plan to produce operational savings.
