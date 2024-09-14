Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
14 de septiembre de 2024
90°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Conversions to natural gas for nine units powered by GeneraPR are still on hold

According to the company, the changes, to be determined by the Energy Bureau, would result in savings of $80 million a year

September 14, 2024 - 3:30 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
New Fortress Energy holds a contract that allows it to supply natural gas to eight generation facilities across the island. (neidy.rosado@gfrmedia.com)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The conversions of up to nine generating units to natural gas that GeneraPR proposed remain under consideration by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB), which, in recent weeks, notified the company that it had not provided sufficient information to evaluate the merits of the request, which, in turn, is part of the generator fleet manager’s plan to produce operational savings.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoGeneraPRNew Fortress Energy
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
sábado, 14 de septiembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: