Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee. (The Associated Press)

Washington, D. C. – U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow warned that a proposal to include Puerto Rico in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is in jeopardy because of Republican opposition.

