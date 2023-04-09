Washington D.C. - Nearly seven years after the imposition of PROMESA, the Oversight Board lacks an economic growth agenda for Puerto Rico after disinvesting in education, the key to achieving that goal, according to prominent economists.

Joseph Stiglitz, 2001 Nobel Laureate in Economics, and Martín Guzmán, former Minister of Economy of Argentina, renewed their criticism of the vision of the Board overseeing the financial decisions of Puerto Rico’s elected government. They spoke during a workshop forum convened by the Center for a New Economy (CNE) and held Thursday and Friday at Yale University.

At the panel held on Friday afternoon, Stiglitz insisted that the work of the Board, created by PROMESA, should have begun with the development of an economic growth agenda for Puerto Rico. Instead, he said, its directors opted for a policy of austerity that has cut investment in the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) by nearly half.

“They began by saying ‘where can we cut spending in ways that we can send a bigger check to Wall Street?’ and make up some numbers on economic growth through some structural reforms that I think are not likely to be very successful,” said Stiglitz during his talk “Puerto Rico at a Crossroads and Lessons from Latin America: Austerity, Climate Change and Colonialism in Puerto Rico.”

One big mistake, he said, has been the way energy policy and the restructuring of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA) debt have been handled.

The Board proposes a plan to adjust PREPA’s debt that world eliminate 48 percent of the public corporation’s obligations and includes a “hybrid fee” to pay for the financial reorganization and will be added to the electricity bill for the next three decades.

“If it were a free standing ordinary company, a private company, it probably would have been declared doubly bankrupt and the equity owners would have been wiped out and the debtwould have been wiped out 95 percent. And that’s especially true because in Puerto Rico, the company is a fossil fuel company. We call those assets stranded assets; they are assets that are going to be worth nothing in a few years,” he said.

If, as its government claims, Puerto Rico is on its way to an energy system based 100 percent on renewable sources, “all the fossil fuel assets in 2050 will be worth zero... They are going to be worth zero in 2049, as well. And going back in time, they’re not going to be worth very much today, so the basic value of the company is close to zero...so the bonds should be written off close to zero,” Stiglitz said.

PREPA’s debt adjustment plan is at odds with what a bankruptcy process should be, and the hybrid charge will increase the cost of electricity for people, he said. “What you should do is have a fresh start. . That’s why we have bankruptcy laws,” he said.

Stiglitz advocated for an industrial public policy linked to Puerto Rico’s educational offerings, and connecting areas such as green energy, the service sector and agriculture. “It’s not directing, it’s not a controlled economy, but it’s intervening in subtle ways to recognize that the private sector does not necessarily guide the economy in the ways that are socially optimal,” he said.

Guzmán, like Stiglitz a professor of economics at Columbia University, said public investment in the UPR has dropped from $930 million annually when the Board began overseeing the island’s public finances to $500 million annually. “And the Board is planning that they will Stay at $500 million, which in a context of inflation means a reduction in real spending,” Guzmán said.

Education spending in Puerto Rico was 6.76 percent of the Gross National Product (GNP) in 2017, but had dropped to 4 percent by 2020, Guzmán said.

Without a strong investment in education that provides opportunities for all, it is not possible to develop the economy, the experts agreed.

They also warned of the negative effect on Puerto Rico’s future that while the public payroll is shrinking, the Board and the island’s elected government are increasing the number of consulting firms, blocking the possibility of generating capacity and experience in the island’s government force.

“A comprehensive strategy for economic growth remains the most urgent and important challenge for Puerto Rico,” said the former Argentine Economy minister.

Stiglitz pointed out that Puerto Rico’s economic downturn coincided with the elimination of Section 936 of the federal Internal Revenue Code, the North American Free Trade Agreement that opened the U.S. market to Mexico (a treaty that was followed by others with countries in the Latin American region), and a decline in wages at the lowest pay scale for U.S. workers competing with the island’s supply.

The economist insisted that because of Puerto Rico’s colonial status, it is the responsibility of the United States to address the island’s economic needs.

For Stiglitz, access to federal aid, such as disasters, and solar power, in order to transform the energy system through renewable sources, are advantages for the island at this time. The allocation of tens of billions of dollars by the federal government to mitigate natural disasters has kept the island’s economy afloat.

However, Stiglitz said that this economic injection will not be enough to achieve sustainable economic growth, and pointed out that Republican fiscal policies may limit access to future federal allocations.

The relationship with the United States, according to Stiglitz, has its disadvantages, such as the lack of independence to establish a public monetary policy, the imposition of federal Cabotage rules for U.S. products, and the impediment of its own bankruptcy law.

Stiglitz acknowledged, however, that there is no status alternative that has sufficiently strong support to get the U.S. to implement a change in its relationship with Puerto Rico, and expressed his perception that younger people support independence for the island.

“What I have noticed is that there is an age difference in attitudes. And in my view on voting, I would give more weight to younger people because they are going to live under any status longer,” Stiglitz said.

CNE President Miguel Soto Class said the Yale event was intended to reaffirm “the importance of taking advantage of Puerto Rico’s current juncture to talk about long-term economic growth,” and he hoped it motivated students to participate in the discussion.

The event, co-sponsored by the Yale University Center for Economic Growth, started Thursday evening with presentations by CNE Public Policy Director Sergio Marxuach and CNE Research Director Deepak Lamba Nieves.

On Friday morning, April 7, panels included Soto Class, Stiglitz, Guzmán, and economics professors Andrew Metrick (Yale); Gustavo Bobonis (University of Toronto); Christopher Nelson (Yale); Zadia Feliciano (Queens College); Harold Toro Tulia (University of Notre Dame); and Orazio Attanasio (Yale).

On Friday afternoon, Stiglitz, Guzmán, Soto Class, Attanasio, and New York University Professor Raquel Fernández participated in the panels.