The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared the walls of Old San Juan a World Heritage Site. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

Washington, D.C. - In a highly partisan vote (213-203), the U.S. House today approved the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, which includes $41.6 million to repair the historic walls of Old San Juan.

