Washington, D.C. - In a highly partisan vote (213-203), the U.S. House today approved the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, which includes $41.6 million to repair the historic walls of Old San Juan.
Saturday, November 4, 2023 - 6:20 p.m.
