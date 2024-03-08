Senpai Ramen: Asian Cuisine Served in Aguadilla’s Culinary Heart

Aguadilla.- The Japanese word, ‘irasshaimase’, which means ‘welcome’, is the expression used by the staff at Senpai Ramen restaurant to welcome diners that enter their dining space. The business serves Japanese cuisine with a Puerto Rican touch, which has been the main challenge for the chef and owner, Gerardo Pérez.

The cozy, welcoming restaurant, located at PR-10 Highway in Aguadilla, features an atmosphere that encourages trying new flavors, as well as the delicacies served, which are based on Japanese favorites.

“Basically, we are a soup and noodle shop. We used to have a food truck that served Japanese street food, and that’s where Senpai comes from. The name means ‘master’ in Japanese” explained Pérez.

Senpai Ramen is nestled in the culinary heart of Aguadilla, where a variety of restaurants abound. At the restaurant, every morning, fresh ramen noodles are prepared. “We began selling ramen in a food truck, and people liked it so much, they started calling us ‘El Maestro’ (the master), hence the word Senpai. It all came from our customers, since they saw how passionate we are about technique and everything we did, they started calling us “the master,” because when we started out, it became very popular” said Pérez, who employs around a dozen people on the restaurant, all trained on Japanese culture by him.

Gerardo Pérez is the chef and owner of Senpai Ramen. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Where does the passion for Asian and Japanese food come from?, we asked. “I like Asian food. I moved to New York to work and my coworkers were all from different countries: Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese... On our days off, we used to hang out a lot, and we visited Asian food places. That’s when I became passionate for it. Then came the soups. From there, when I returned to Puerto Rico, I started out with street food, but I was thinking about soups,” Pérez explained.

The menu is varied; every dish has a Japanese name. From appetizers, soups, to desserts and drinks, everything has a Japanese touch. The appetizers tend to pique diners’ curiosity. The dumplings have a soft, delicate flavor, and are filled with pork or vegetables. There’s also Niku-Dango, which are meatballs that have become popular for their texture and flavor. The restaurant’s offerings also include Sapporo beer and sake, a rice wine that, according to Japanese culture, prepares the stomach for the entrée. The list of entrées begins with ramen, which will surely meed soup aficionados’ expectations.

“We serve soups with pork and natural ingredients... we also have a chicken broth that is cooked at a specific temperature for eight hours, resulting in a more delicate broth, and the house specialty, a triple-bone broth cooked at a high temperature. The broth is opaque because it has three meats: chicken, beef and pork,” explained the chef.

This dish, which is slightly spicy, is accompanied with a slice of pork shoulder and is a nutritious soup that can satisfy even the most discerning diner. Around 60 to 80 plates of this dish are sold every week.

Senpai Ramen is located in Aguadilla. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Another one of the most popular dishes is “Mazemen”, which means “to mix”. Specifically, this dish can be a great option for vegans, since it includes tofu, multiple vegetables, and noodles. “The dish is served with its ingredients hidden, but as soon as you start mixing it, everything becomes visible. The oiled noodles carry the aroma of sesame and spicy seaweed; these oils stick to the noodles. The point of the oil is to carry the flavor,” Pérez explained.

To close the evening, you can browse the dessert menu, which includes multiple Japanese and sweet potato-based options.

“Summertime is for the locals; many Puerto Ricans from across the island come to visit, and from November to May, many foreigners fleeing from the cold come for vacations,” he expressed.