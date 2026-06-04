After a month of anxiety during which he barely slept, street vendor and farmer Pedro “Pellito” Santiago set out last Monday from his stand in Cayey to walk—cell phone in hand—across much of the island until reaching the Capitolio de Puerto Rico. His goal is to defend the livelihoods of hundreds of vendors and prevent the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) from removing him from the spot he has occupied for years along PR-7722, known as the “Panoramic Route.”