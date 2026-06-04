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prima:Street vendor walks the island to avoid being removed from the roads

Farmer Pedro ‘Pellito’ Santiago began a journey on Monday in Cayey in support of small business owners and hopes to reach the Capitol next week

June 4, 2026 - 11:10 AM

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José "Pellito" Santiago began walking on Monday to make the work of street vendors visible throughout the island. (Suministrada .)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

After a month of anxiety during which he barely slept, street vendor and farmer Pedro “Pellito” Santiago set out last Monday from his stand in Cayey to walk—cell phone in hand—across much of the island until reaching the Capitolio de Puerto Rico. His goal is to defend the livelihoods of hundreds of vendors and prevent the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) from removing him from the spot he has occupied for years along PR-7722, known as the “Panoramic Route.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz TiradoArrow Icon
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, seguridad, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río...
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