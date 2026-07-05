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Irrefutable lessons from the earthquakes in Venezuela
The devastation caused by two powerful earthquakes in Venezuela compels us to undertake, without further delay, a comprehensive review of building codes and full compliance with seismic safety measures in Puerto Rico. These are lessons drawn from the profound pain of thousands of fatalities and the extensive material losses that have left the neighboring country plunged into one of its worst catastrophes.
July 5, 2026 - 12:21 PM