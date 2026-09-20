The unacceptable neglect of our children and youth
Two tragedies this week cast a shadow over the lives of Puerto Rican children and youth. And in both cases, the government failed to act in time.
September 20, 2026 - 11:53 AM
September 20, 2026 - 11:53 AM
Two tragedies marked this week for Puerto Rico’s children and youth. In both cases, the state failed to act in time. In Aibonito, Anthonieska Avilés was sentenced to 38 years, 6 months and 1 day in prison for the murder of Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario, who was only 16, just days after Anthonieska’s mother received a 102-year sentence in the same case. In Arroyo, 16-year-old Yadiel Torrales Lazú was found shot after escaping from a foster home in Miramar. His death exposed something even more troubling: the government does not know the whereabouts of 39 children in state custody, among a total of 160 reported disappearances this year alone.
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