Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Edictos
Especiales
20 de septiembre de 2026
91°Soleado
EnglishOpinion
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:The unacceptable neglect of our children and youth

Two tragedies this week cast a shadow over the lives of Puerto Rican children and youth. And in both cases, the government failed to act in time.

September 20, 2026 - 11:53 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Publisher's Logo (El Nuevo Día)
El Nuevo Día
By El Nuevo Día

Two tragedies marked this week for Puerto Rico’s children and youth. In both cases, the state failed to act in time. In Aibonito, Anthonieska Avilés was sentenced to 38 years, 6 months and 1 day in prison for the murder of Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario, who was only 16, just days after Anthonieska’s mother received a 102-year sentence in the same case. In Arroyo, 16-year-old Yadiel Torrales Lazú was found shot after escaping from a foster home in Miramar. His death exposed something even more troubling: the government does not know the whereabouts of 39 children in state custody, among a total of 160 reported disappearances this year alone.

RELATED
Tags
Breaking NewsJuicio Anthonieska Avilés CabreraPuerto RicoAibonito
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
El Nuevo Día
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 20 de septiembre de 2026
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2026 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: