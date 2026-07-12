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12 de julio de 2026
88°Bruma
EnglishOpinion
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prima:To carefully examine parole board

The tragic death of nurse Jennifer Torres Castro, for which a convicted individual who had been granted parole is a suspect, should serve as a catalyst for authorities to conduct a thorough review of the procedure through which some inmates are released before completing their sentences under this model of the correctional system

July 12, 2026 - 1:33 PM

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Publisher's Logo. (El Nuevo Día)
By Editorial, El Nuevo Día

The tragic death of nurse Jennifer Torres Castro, for which a convicted individual who had been granted parole is a suspect, should serve as a reason for authorities to conduct a thorough examination of the process by which some inmates are released before completing their sentences under this model of the correctional system.

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