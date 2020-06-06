Como una fuerte demostración de amor en medio de las manifestaciones en contra del racismo, una pareja se unió a la multitud que protestaba en Filadelfia, minutos después de contraer matrimonio.
so glad to have captured this moment. A wedding during the protests in Philadelphia today. pic.twitter.com/nhO6IO9lXm— alexis saw mcr!! (@ireally_lovemcr) June 6, 2020
I just witnessed a wedding party at the protest in Philadelphia and I am crying it’s so beautiful. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/TMyXTpDedG— remix skylar (@flex_apro) June 6, 2020
