Kerry Anne y Michael Gordon tras unirse a la protesta. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Como una fuerte demostración de amor en medio de las manifestaciones en contra del racismo, una pareja se unió a la multitud que protestaba en Filadelfia, minutos después de contraer matrimonio.

Kerry Anne, con su traje de novia y Michael Gordon, con su etiqueta, fueron rodeados por la multitud a las afueras del Hotel Logan que coreaba “Black Lives Matter” (Vidas negras importan), mientras los aplaudían o vitoreaban.

Usuarios en las redes sociales destacaron en sus comentarios cómo el gesto demuestra “el poder del amor”, mientras otros resaltaron lo afortunados que se sintieron de ser parte del momento.

Las protestas en contra del racismo se han extendido en los Estados Unidos tras la muerte de George Floyd el pasado 25 de mayo, un hombre negro que pasó casi nueve minutos inmovilizado por la rodilla de un policía blanco antes de morir. El oficial ahora enfrenta cargos por asesinato en segundo grado, mientras otros tres oficiales enfrentan cargos de colaboración y complicidad en el homicidio.


