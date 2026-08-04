Conocer es crecer: Expande tu vocabulario en inglés con El Nuevo Día Educador
Word of the week: Symbiosis
4 de agosto de 2026 - 6:00 AM
4 de agosto de 2026 - 6:00 AM
Definitions:
1. In biology, it refers to the relationship between two different kinds of organisms that live together and depend on each other.
2. A cooperative relationship (as between two persons or groups).
Its origin:
Symbiosis was adopted by the scientific community in the late 1800’s. It comes from the Greek symbíōsis, meaning “living together, companionship.” When a biological symbiosis between two organisms is mutually beneficial, it is called mutualism. But when one organism lives off another at the other’s expense, it’s called parasitism.
Source: www.merriam-webster.com
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To bring the experience into the classroom, we suggest the following activities:
Activity: Symbiosis Match-Up (15–20 minutes)
Materials: Index cards with images/names of local organism pairs (e.g., Clownfish & Sea Anemone, Bees & Flowers, Oxpecker & Rhino, Coral & Zooxanthellae).
Procedure:
Activity: Symbiosis Spectrum Debate (20–25 minutes)
Focus: Biological relationships exist on a continuum; human language often forces false binaries.
Procedure:
Questions:
1. How did your initial assumption about who benefits in a relationship change once you examined the evidence from the other organism’s perspective?
2. If you had to teach this concept to a peer who wasn’t in class today, which example would you choose — and what would you intentionally leave out or simplify? Why?
Teacher Note: For Puerto Rican contexts, emphasize local keystone relationships (coral-zooxanthellae, coquí-bromeliads) to ground abstraction in students’ lived ecosystems. The high school debate works particularly well as a bridge to AP Biology’s species interactions and Environmental Science’s anthropogenic disruption units.
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