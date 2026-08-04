Conocer es crecer: Expande tu vocabulario en inglés con El Nuevo Día Educador

Definitions:

1. In biology, it refers to the relationship between two different kinds of organisms that live together and depend on each other.

2. A cooperative relationship (as between two persons or groups).

Its origin:

Symbiosis was adopted by the scientific community in the late 1800’s. It comes from the Greek symbíōsis, meaning “living together, companionship.” When a biological symbiosis between two organisms is mutually beneficial, it is called mutualism. But when one organism lives off another at the other’s expense, it’s called parasitism.

Source: www.merriam-webster.com

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To bring the experience into the classroom, we suggest the following activities:

PUBLICIDAD

Elementary Level

Activity: Symbiosis Match-Up (15–20 minutes)

Materials: Index cards with images/names of local organism pairs (e.g., Clownfish & Sea Anemone, Bees & Flowers, Oxpecker & Rhino, Coral & Zooxanthellae).

Procedure:

Hook: Show an image of a clownfish in an anemone. Ask: Would the fish survive without the anemone? Would the anemone survive without the fish? Pair & Share: Give each student one card. They must find their symbiotic partner in the room by asking only yes/no questions (Do I protect you? Or Do I feed you?). Once matched, they sit together. Classify: As a group, pairs present their relationship. The class categorizes each as Mutualism (both win), Commensalism (one wins, one neutral), or Parasitism (one wins, one loses). Local Connection: Ask: What symbiotic relationships might exist in El Yunque or our coral reefs?

High School Level

Activity: Symbiosis Spectrum Debate (20–25 minutes)

Focus: Biological relationships exist on a continuum; human language often forces false binaries.

Procedure:

Case Study Introduction: Present three complex local cases (they can look up in the e-paper): Positioning Debate: Students receive one case. They must argue where it falls on a spectrum from Mutualism - Commensalism - Parasitism, using ecological evidence. Peers challenge their classification with counter-evidence (e.g., But under nutrient scarcity, the coral expels the algae — was it ever truly mutual?). Synthesis: Groups draft a one-paragraph relationship contract for their organisms — defining the terms under which the symbiosis thrives, breaks, or shifts category.

Questions:

1. How did your initial assumption about who benefits in a relationship change once you examined the evidence from the other organism’s perspective?

2. If you had to teach this concept to a peer who wasn’t in class today, which example would you choose — and what would you intentionally leave out or simplify? Why?