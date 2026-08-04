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Conocer es crecer: Expande tu vocabulario en inglés con El Nuevo Día Educador

Word of the week: Symbiosis

4 de agosto de 2026 - 6:00 AM

Se adhiere a los criterios deThe Trust Project
A clownfish hiding among the tentacles of an anemone is an example of a symbiotic relationship. (Morgan Bennett-Smith)
Por El Nuevo Día Educador
Nota del editor
Como parte de su compromiso con la educación, El Nuevo Día Educador publica el Conocer es crecer, artículo breve que cada semana es dedicado a una materia distinta e incluye sugerencias de cómo los maestros pueden integrar este material al salón de clases.

Definitions:

RELACIONADAS

1. In biology, it refers to the relationship between two different kinds of organisms that live together and depend on each other.

2. A cooperative relationship (as between two persons or groups).

Its origin:

Symbiosis was adopted by the scientific community in the late 1800’s. It comes from the Greek symbíōsis, meaning “living together, companionship.” When a biological symbiosis between two organisms is mutually beneficial, it is called mutualism. But when one organism lives off another at the other’s expense, it’s called parasitism.

Source: www.merriam-webster.com

-------------------------------------------------

To bring the experience into the classroom, we suggest the following activities:

Elementary Level

Activity: Symbiosis Match-Up (15–20 minutes)

Materials: Index cards with images/names of local organism pairs (e.g., Clownfish & Sea Anemone, Bees & Flowers, Oxpecker & Rhino, Coral & Zooxanthellae).

Procedure:

  1. Hook: Show an image of a clownfish in an anemone. Ask: Would the fish survive without the anemone? Would the anemone survive without the fish?
  2. Pair & Share: Give each student one card. They must find their symbiotic partner in the room by asking only yes/no questions (Do I protect you? Or Do I feed you?). Once matched, they sit together.
  3. Classify: As a group, pairs present their relationship. The class categorizes each as Mutualism (both win), Commensalism (one wins, one neutral), or Parasitism (one wins, one loses).
  4. Local Connection: Ask: What symbiotic relationships might exist in El Yunque or our coral reefs?

High School Level

Activity: Symbiosis Spectrum Debate (20–25 minutes)

Focus: Biological relationships exist on a continuum; human language often forces false binaries.

Procedure:

  1. Case Study Introduction: Present three complex local cases (they can look up in the e-paper):
  3. Positioning Debate: Students receive one case. They must argue where it falls on a spectrum from Mutualism - Commensalism - Parasitism, using ecological evidence. Peers challenge their classification with counter-evidence (e.g., But under nutrient scarcity, the coral expels the algae — was it ever truly mutual?).
  4. Synthesis: Groups draft a one-paragraph relationship contract for their organisms — defining the terms under which the symbiosis thrives, breaks, or shifts category.

Questions:

1. How did your initial assumption about who benefits in a relationship change once you examined the evidence from the other organism’s perspective?

2. If you had to teach this concept to a peer who wasn’t in class today, which example would you choose — and what would you intentionally leave out or simplify? Why?

Teacher Note: For Puerto Rican contexts, emphasize local keystone relationships (coral-zooxanthellae, coquí-bromeliads) to ground abstraction in students’ lived ecosystems. The high school debate works particularly well as a bridge to AP Biology’s species interactions and Environmental Science’s anthropogenic disruption units.

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