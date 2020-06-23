La enorme capa de polvo del desierto del Sahara se extendió por cada una de las islas del Caribe, dejando cielos brumosos y una pobre calidad de aire que podría ser perjudicial para las personas que padecen de condiciones respiratorias.
The #saharadust is suffocating. This is the dust over Kingston n St. Andrew this morning. pic.twitter.com/HAUW6hEP6s— Cliff Hughes (@cliffnationwide) June 23, 2020
@Nationwideradio @kalilahrey Trelawny cover with Sahara dust cloud pic.twitter.com/KB8UsMiRz5— Horace McDonald (@HoraceMcDonald1) June 23, 2020
Sahara Dust today in Antigua, Anguilla, Montserrat and St. Kitts pic.twitter.com/2YL1mdBo9D— Caribe Central (@caribecentral_) June 22, 2020
The current effects of the #SaharanDust plume on #StKitts and #Nevis as the huge plume of dust moves across the #Caribbean and the #Americas #CNN #ABCNews @markbrantley3 #Caricom @leanne_lioness @bbcweather #Sahara pic.twitter.com/R1fcXlddSS— Euen Herbert #Windrush #HostileEnvironment #FBPE (@LaserMike) June 23, 2020
A las 7:10 a.m. así se ve el SOL con el polvo del Sahara en Santo Domingo Este, RepúblicaDominicana.?????? #PolvosDelSahara pic.twitter.com/UUUQkGrzTT— En Deportes (@endeportes) June 23, 2020
Imagen cortesía del Cap. Iván Martínez, ayer en R. Dominicana; comparación de visibilidad ahora con el polvo del Sahara, en la aproximación a la pista 17 en Las Américas. Vía @TORNADO105E pic.twitter.com/u1SdUhzhXU— Luis Vargas (@Meteovargas) June 23, 2020
Port au Prince pic.twitter.com/ul6AavD4UO— Rudy Mr Meteo (@RudyMeteo) June 22, 2020
Sahara dust in Tortola...lawd man pic.twitter.com/mX6En40IdG— Bussa ™ (@Kinga_la) June 23, 2020
Ok, last dust pic for today and this one is perhaps the most incredible yet. The comparison photos were sent to me from Mirco Ferro who lives in St. Barthelemy. Check the dates in the photos (top is from March) - both are unfiltered or altered in any way. #SAL #DUST pic.twitter.com/FBwOG5ly1E— Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) June 21, 2020
Sin polvo / Con polvo 10:11am, EDT, Eastern Cuba pic.twitter.com/sKQ48teROV— Ivan (@ivanhav101) June 23, 2020
Polvo de el Sáhara en Manzanillo Cuba.. ya se siente los efectos , mucha calor , aire super pesado y algo de irritación en los ojos pic.twitter.com/XO9LSMW5Fc— Ernesto_Pacheco (@Ernesto79076236) June 23, 2020
