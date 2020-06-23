La NOAA muestra cómo la bruma del Sahara llegó a la isla.

La enorme capa de polvo del desierto del Sahara se extendió por cada una de las islas del Caribe, dejando cielos brumosos y una pobre calidad de aire que podría ser perjudicial para las personas que padecen de condiciones respiratorias.

Muchos ciudadanos recurrieron a las redes sociales para documentar cómo vivieron este evento histórico de particulado sahariano.

Mira la recopilación de algunas de las publicaciones:

Jamaica

Antigua, Anguila, Montserrat y Santa Cruz

Saint Kitts y Nevis

República Dominicana

Haití

Tortola

San Bartolomé

Cuba


