Las multitudinarias manifestaciones que abarrotaron las calles de San Juan durante los meses de julio y agosto no afectaron los recaudos del gobierno, indicó el secretario de Hacienda, Francisco Parés Alicea.

Los datos preliminares de Hacienda apuntan a que los recaudos en esos meses estuvieron decenas de millones por encima de lo previsto para el inicio de este año fiscal 2020. Esta información, sin embargo, no es final y está siendo revisada por el personal técnico de Hacienda.

“No hubo problemas con los recaudos. Se mantuvieron estables en julio y agosto. De hecho, se superaron las expectativas por decenas de millones”, dijo Parés Alicea tras reunirse esta mañana con la gobernadora Wanda Vázquez Garced en La Fortaleza. La ejecutiva también se reunió en la mañana de hoy con profesores del Recinto de Ciencias Médicas de la Universidad de Puerto Rico.

Uno de los argumentos esbozados desde La Fortaleza mientras se reportaban protestas diarias en las calles de San Juan era que las manifestaciones estaban afectando la economía de Puerto Rico. La jefa de la Compañía de Turismo, Carla Campos, por ejemplo, advirtió sobre los cruceros que dejaron de atracar en la isla y habló de millones de dólares dejados de recibir por la economía puertorriqueña.

Las manifestaciones ciudadanas comenzaron tras descubrirse varias instancias de corrupción administrativa y moral en la administración del entonces gobernador Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, quien terminó renunciando a su cargo.

Ese exceso en los recaudos, en comparación a lo proyectado, no necesariamente aplaca los problemas presupuestarios en el gobierno. En el caso de Hacienda, Parés Alicea indicó que necesita fondos para los proyectos de digitalización en la agencia, incluyendo la actualización del Sistema Unificado de Rentas Internas (SURI).

Para eso están pidiendo que la Junta de Supervisión Fiscal (JSF) autorice una reasignación de partidas dentro del presupuesto. Debido a cómo se confeccionó el último presupuesto impuesto por la Junta, el gobierno no puede hacer una redistribución interna de fondos sin el consentimiento del organismo fiscal que controla las finanzas de la isla por disposición del Congreso estadounidense.

Estas digitalizaciones, dijo Parés Alicea, permitirá, por ejemplo, que se automatice una buena parte del análisis de las planillas de contribución sobre ingresos de las personas, lo que redunda en menos tareas para completar por los recursos humanos de la agencia y un desembolso más rápido de los reintegros.

Actualmente faltan entre 20,000 y 30,000 planillas por reintegro sin procesar, correspondientes al año contributivo 2018. Estos desembolsos se reanudarán una vez el Departamento complete la contratación de unos recursos externos que ayudan en el proceso de validación de la información contributiva de las personas. La expectativa es que estos cheques estén enviándose a los contribuyentes dentro de cuatro a cinco semanas.

En total, quedan 249,000 planillas todavía sin procesar.

