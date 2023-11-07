martes, 7 de noviembre de 2023
Solidarity for the Jewish people
On October 7th, men went door to door in southern Israel, murdering, raping, and mutilating men and women, babies and grandmothers, Jews and non-Jews. Eight hours later, over 1,400 Israelis lay dead, with 4,229 more hurt and over 200 taken hostage. The worst single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.
lunes, 6 de noviembre de 2023
Solidaridad para el pueblo judío
El 7 de octubre, se produjo el peor atentado terrorista que Israel haya conocido jamás, escribe el Rabino Mendel Zarchi