Mendel Zarchi

Punto de vista

Por Mendel Zarchi
martes, 7 de noviembre de 2023

Solidarity for the Jewish people

On October 7th, men went door to door in southern Israel, murdering, raping, and mutilating men and women, babies and grandmothers, Jews and non-Jews. Eight hours later, over 1,400 Israelis lay dead, with 4,229 more hurt and over 200 taken hostage. The worst single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

lunes, 6 de noviembre de 2023

Solidaridad para el pueblo judío

El 7 de octubre, se produjo el peor atentado terrorista que Israel haya conocido jamás, escribe el Rabino Mendel Zarchi

