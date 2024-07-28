Cristo de la Salud Street is one of the richest in history - and in mysteries - in all of Old San Juan. Being one of the oldest in the entire historic district, it is home to some of the most emblematic buildings on the island, culminating with the chapel that gives it its name. Popular legends even narrate that a miracle occurred there, and that it was this event that led to the construction of one of the cultural pillars of the capital in the mid-16th century.