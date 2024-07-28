In the bowels of La Casa del Libro! This museum, which houses copies published prior to the colonization of Puerto Rico, has one of the rarest and oldest repositories of publications in the Caribbean
In the bowels of La Casa del Libro! This museum, which houses copies published prior to the colonization of Puerto Rico, has one of the rarest and oldest repositories of publications in the Caribbean
July 28, 2024 - 5:00 PM
Cristo de la Salud Street is one of the richest in history - and in mysteries - in all of Old San Juan. Being one of the oldest in the entire historic district, it is home to some of the most emblematic buildings on the island, culminating with the chapel that gives it its name. Popular legends even narrate that a miracle occurred there, and that it was this event that led to the construction of one of the cultural pillars of the capital in the mid-16th century.
