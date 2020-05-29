Momento en que el periodista Omar Jiménez es arrestado en medio de protesta por el asesinato de George Floyd. (CNN)

La policía de Minneapolis liberó esta mañana al periodista de CNN Omar Jiménez luego de haberlo arrestado en horas de esta madrugada mientras reportaba en vivo las protestas suscitadas por el asesinato de George Floyd a manos de un agente de dicha ciudad.

Jiménez informaba cerca de un distrito del Departamento de la Policía de la ciudad que en horas de la noche había sido quemado por los manifestantes cuando se le acercan oficiales de seguridad a decirle que estaba bajo arresto pese a haberse identificado como parte del equipo de transmisión de CNN que contaba con otras tres personas, incluyendo fotoperiodistas.

"¿Por qué estoy bajo arresto, señor?", cuestionó el periodista sin recibir respuesta.

El equipo de CNN fue esposado y liberado cerca de dos horas más tarde.

Un vídeo del suceso fue difundido a través de redes sociales.

Las protestas se han intensificado por los pasados días y ayer fue la tercera noche que la ciudad de Minneapolis se transformó en un espacio de protestas en donde los ciudadanos reclaman la rendición de cuentas y el cese de violencia contra los ciudadanos afrodescendientes luego de la muerte de Floyd.

    Manifestantes enojados por la muerte de George Floyd ingresaron el jueves al tercer precinto de la policía en Minneapolis y desataron incendios. (The Associated Press)

    La policía parecía haber abandonado el edificio ubicado en la comunidad cercana a donde Floyd murió el lunes. (The Associated Press)

    Manifestante frente a estación de policía incendiada. (The Associated Press)

    Manifestante frente a estación de policía incendiada. (The Associated Press)

    Un video en vivo mostró a los manifestantes accediendo al inmueble, donde las alarmas de incendios y los aspersores sonaban a medida que se provocaban incendios (The Associated Press)

    La ciudad atraviesa por una tercera jornada violenta para repudiar el deceso del afroamericano a manos de un agente. (The Associated Press)

    Un manifestante, en Denver, tirado en el suelo lugo que la policía utilizara gas lacrimógeno. (The Associated Press)

    Protesta en downtown Minneapolis. (The Associated Press)

    Manifestantes en el cuartel de la policía en Minneapolis que posteriormente fue incendiado. (The Associated Press)

    Protestas en Denver. (The Associated Press)

    Protestas en Minneapolis. (The Associated Press)

    Autoridades durante la protesta. (The Associated Press)

    Debido a los disturbios, el gobernador de Minnesota Tim Walz convocó a la Guardia Nacional. (The Associated Press)

    Minneapolis suspendió casi todos sus servicios de tren y bus hasta el domingo por motivos de seguridad. (The Associated Press)

