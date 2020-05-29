La policía de Minneapolis liberó esta mañana al periodista de CNN Omar Jiménez luego de haberlo arrestado en horas de esta madrugada mientras reportaba en vivo las protestas suscitadas por el asesinato de George Floyd a manos de un agente de dicha ciudad.
CNN’s @OmarJimenez and his crew have been released from police custody. He recounts getting arrested and what happened while they were in custody. https://t.co/v3kMq77Oro pic.twitter.com/JoqmwlTc5i— CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020
This is unbelievable. Minneapolis police just arrested black CNN reporter Omar Jimenez live on air even after he identified himself. I’ve never seen anything like this.#GeorgeFloyd #MinneapolisRiot #omarjimenez pic.twitter.com/gSx1Kuxznm— Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) May 29, 2020
