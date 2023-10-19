jueves, 19 de octubre de 2023
Puerto Rico deserves an education system that puts students above politics
Whether in Puerto Rico or on the mainlaind, there is consensus to put students first and leave politic outside the classroom. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona emphasized this sentiment, and in community conversations from Arecibo to Guayanilla, teachers, parents, students and education leaders have shared the same message. That is one of the main reasons why the U.S. Department of Education has focused on supporting Puerto Rico to decentralize its education system.
Puerto Rico merece un sistema educativo que ponga a los estudiantes por encima de la política
La descentralización no implica privatización y no habrá impacto en los convenios colectivos del personal escolar, escribe Chris Soto