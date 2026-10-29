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29 de octubre de 2026
82°Mayormente despejado
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OPINIÓN
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Eugene S. Smotkin MaedaEugene S. Smotkin Maeda
Opinión
Explica ideas y extrae conclusiones basadas en la interpretación de hechos y datos.

prima:Sanctions by Phone Call

Shippers, insurers, banks and buyers around the world have watched all of this happen, and they have learned that American sanctions can be loosened quickly, Eugene Smotkin writes

29 de octubre de 2026 - 10:00 PM

Las opiniones expresadas en este artículo son únicamente del autor y no reflejan las opiniones y creencias de El Nuevo Día o sus afiliados.
Russia sells its diesel in metric tons, so that is what I use here. If the president meant American tons, every number below would shrink by about a tenth (2,000 pounds ÷ 2,200 pounds = about 0.91), and the conclusion would not change, Smotkin writes. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

On October 9, after a phone call with Vladimir Putin, President Trump announced that Russia would “immediately” supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to American and world markets, followed by 500,000 tons in November and a million more after that. He added that, depending on the condition of Russia’s refineries, another 3 million tons would follow “within a short period of time.” The same day, at the president’s direction, the Treasury Department issued an exemption freeing Russian diesel from sanctions until April 7, 2027. Sanctions are penalties the United States uses to limit a country’s trade. The exemption came three weeks after the president signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, a law meant to cut off the oil money that pays for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

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Las columnas deben enviarse a Gerardo Cordero: gerardo.cordero@gfrmedia.com. Las columnas tienen que ser de 300, 400 o 500 palabras. Al enviarnos su columna, el escritor concede a GFR Media una licencia exclusiva, perpetua, irrevocable, sublicenciable, mundial y libre de regalías para reproducir, copiar, distribuir, publicar, exhibir, preparar obras derivadas, traducir, sindicar, incluir en compilaciones u obras colectivas, y de cualquier otro modo de forma general utilizar su columna (en todo o en parte), sin reserva ni limitación alguna, en cualquier medio (incluyendo pero sin limitarse, a las versiones impresas o digitales o en los sitios web o aplicaciones móvil del periódico El Nuevo Día), forma, tecnología o método conocido en el presente o que sea conocido, desarrollado o descubierto en el futuro. El autor acepta que GFR Media, LLC, podría cobrar a los suscriptores las versiones digitales, sitios web o aplicaciones móviles de GFR Media por el acceso a la columna.
Se adhiere a los criterios deThe Trust Project
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Donald TrumpVladimir PutinPetróleo
ACERCA DEL AUTOR
Eugene S. Smotkin Maeda

Eugene S. Smotkin Maeda

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El autor es profesor de Química y Biología Química.
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