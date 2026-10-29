On October 9, after a phone call with Vladimir Putin, President Trump announced that Russia would “immediately” supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to American and world markets, followed by 500,000 tons in November and a million more after that. He added that, depending on the condition of Russia’s refineries, another 3 million tons would follow “within a short period of time.” The same day, at the president’s direction, the Treasury Department issued an exemption freeing Russian diesel from sanctions until April 7, 2027. Sanctions are penalties the United States uses to limit a country’s trade. The exemption came three weeks after the president signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, a law meant to cut off the oil money that pays for Russia’s war in Ukraine.