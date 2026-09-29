Conocer es crecer: Amplía tu vocabulario en inglés con El Nuevo Día Educador

Word of the week: Apiary

Definition:

1. A place where bees are kept; especially a collection of hives or colonies of bees kept for their honey.

Its origin:

The word apiary—which comes ultimately from the Latin word apis, meaning “bee”—can refer to any place where bees are kept, but is used especially for a collection of hives or colonies of bees kept for their honey. Beekeeping, or apiculture, is the care of honeybees that ensures that they produce more honey than they can use. An apiary usually consists of many separate beehives.

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To bring the experience into the classroom, we suggest the following activities:

PUBLICIDAD

Primary Level

Discover the Hive!

Read the word APIARY and its meaning:

Apiary = A place where bees are kept, especially a collection of hives or colonies of bees kept for their honey.

Draw your own apiary. Include:

At least 3 hives

Bees flying around

Flowers

A beekeeper (the person who takes care of the bees)

Answer:

How many hives did you draw? ______

Why do you think bees live together in an apiary?

Secondary Level

Apiary: More Than Just a Place for Bees

Analyze the origin of the word.

Complete the chart below:

Element Information 1.Latin word 2.Latin meaning 3.English word 4.Spanish meaning

Research and answer:

What is the difference between apiary and apiculture?

Why do you think apiaries are important for the ecosystem and the economy?

Write a paragraph (5–7 lines) explaining:

What would happen in the world if there were no apiaries or bees?

Metacognitive Questions (for both levels)

How did thinking about the origin of the word apiary (apis = bee) help you remember its meaning? What strategies do you use to learn new words in English?