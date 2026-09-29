Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Edictos
Especiales
29 de septiembre de 2026
81°Soleado
NoticiasEl Nuevo Día Educador
Suscriptores
Explicativo
Proporciona el contexto o los antecedentes, definición y detalles de un tema específico.

Conocer es crecer: Amplía tu vocabulario en inglés con El Nuevo Día Educador

Word of the week: Apiary

29 de septiembre de 2026 - 6:00 AM

Se adhiere a los criterios deThe Trust Project
An apiary is a place where bees are kept. (XAVIER GARCIA)
Por El Nuevo Día Educador
Nota del editor
Como parte de su compromiso con la educación, El Nuevo Día Educador publica el Conocer es crecer, artículo breve que cada semana es dedicado a una materia distinta e incluye sugerencias de cómo los maestros pueden integrar este material al salón de clases.

Word of the week: Apiary

RELACIONADAS

Definition:

1. A place where bees are kept; especially a collection of hives or colonies of bees kept for their honey.

Its origin:

The word apiary—which comes ultimately from the Latin word apis, meaning “bee”—can refer to any place where bees are kept, but is used especially for a collection of hives or colonies of bees kept for their honey. Beekeeping, or apiculture, is the care of honeybees that ensures that they produce more honey than they can use. An apiary usually consists of many separate beehives.

Source: www.merriam-webster.com

-------------------------------------------------

To bring the experience into the classroom, we suggest the following activities:

Primary Level

Discover the Hive!

  1. Read the word APIARY and its meaning:

Apiary = A place where bees are kept, especially a collection of hives or colonies of bees kept for their honey.

  1. Draw your own apiary. Include:
  • At least 3 hives
  • Bees flying around 
  • Flowers 
  • A beekeeper (the person who takes care of the bees) 
  1. Answer:
  • How many hives did you draw? ______
  • Why do you think bees live together in an apiary?

Secondary Level

Apiary: More Than Just a Place for Bees

  1. Analyze the origin of the word.

Complete the chart below:

ElementInformation
1.Latin word
2.Latin meaning
3.English word
4.Spanish meaning
  1. Research and answer:
  • What is the difference between apiary and apiculture?
  • Why do you think apiaries are important for the ecosystem and the economy?
  1. Write a paragraph (5–7 lines) explaining:

What would happen in the world if there were no apiaries or bees?

Metacognitive Questions (for both levels)

  1. How did thinking about the origin of the word apiary (apis = bee) help you remember its meaning?
  2. What strategies do you use to learn new words in English?

This question invites students to reflect on their own learning process and identify the strategies that work for them.

Tags
El Nuevo Día EducadorEducaciónIdioma inglés
ACERCA DEL AUTOR
El Nuevo Día Educador
El Nuevo Día EducadorArrow Icon
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 29 de septiembre de 2026
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
Noticias
Ver más
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2026 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: