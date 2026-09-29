Conocer es crecer: Amplía tu vocabulario en inglés con El Nuevo Día Educador

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Word of the week: Apiary
29 de septiembre de 2026 - 6:00 AM
29 de septiembre de 2026 - 6:00 AM
Word of the week: Apiary
Definition:
1. A place where bees are kept; especially a collection of hives or colonies of bees kept for their honey.
Its origin:
The word apiary—which comes ultimately from the Latin word apis, meaning “bee”—can refer to any place where bees are kept, but is used especially for a collection of hives or colonies of bees kept for their honey. Beekeeping, or apiculture, is the care of honeybees that ensures that they produce more honey than they can use. An apiary usually consists of many separate beehives.
Source: www.merriam-webster.com
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To bring the experience into the classroom, we suggest the following activities:
Discover the Hive!
Apiary = A place where bees are kept, especially a collection of hives or colonies of bees kept for their honey.
Apiary: More Than Just a Place for Bees
Complete the chart below:
|Element
|Information
|1.Latin word
|2.Latin meaning
|3.English word
|4.Spanish meaning
What would happen in the world if there were no apiaries or bees?
This question invites students to reflect on their own learning process and identify the strategies that work for them.
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